Attack On Titan Season 5 Cancelled! Part 3 Release Is Now Confirmed And Set For 2023

The third and final season of Attack on Titan has been confirmed and will be released in 2023, but it was just announced that Season 5 had been canceled. It’s disappointing news for anime fans, as one of the most popular shows out there.

While the final season’s outcome is anyone’s guess, we can only hope that it lives up to the high standards set by the show’s devotees.

Hajime Isayama is the author and illustrator of the popular Japanese manga series Attack on Titan. Since it was first released in 2009, the game has grown in popularity thanks to its dark premise about humans being pitted against giants who feed on their flesh.

Attack on Titan, a popular manga and film series from Japan, has amassed a devoted following. The story takes place in a world where giant humanoids known as Titans terrorize the human population, forcing them to hide behind massive walls. In Attack on Titan, Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman, two young people destined for unusual roles in the fight against these Titans, are introduced.

What will happen to the fifth season of Attack on Titan?

The last episode of Attack on Titan is currently shrouded in mystery. There are still nine chapters that need to be reworked after the second part. The excursion is now referred to as “Part 3” in the official notification’s English translation.

Kanketsu-hen, on the other hand, is known in Japan as “kanketsu-hen” (conclusion). There is some confusion among fans as to whether or not we will be starting a new season or film project.

Is there going to be the third part?

The third season of Attack on Titan has been confirmed. There is, however, little information available about the third season, including when it will air.

Japanese fans speculate that a film adaptation of the popular series may be in the works after the latest episode 98 revealed a short preview for the third part of the show, which has not been confirmed by the show’s producers.

Attack on Titan: Season 5 Movie in the Works?

Aside from the upcoming Attack on Titan movie, fans’ attention is focused on nothing else currently. Part 3 has a good chance of being made into a movie. This is corroborated by the fact that there isn’t enough source material to make an entire season.

Aside from that, each of Attack On Titan’s seasons has consisted of 12 separate episodes. Unless the writers want to wrap up a unique story, nine chapters won’t be enough to sustain a full season.

Armin and Mikasa are both determined to confront Eren following the events of Rumbling. They wanted to know if he had any intentions of wiping out the human race. The rumbling had to be turned on because he had no other option.

Although King Fritz’s commands had been followed for nearly two thousand years, the Titans might continue to grow. Mikasa, on the other hand, was obligated to protect human life. So she ended the life of Eren herself.

