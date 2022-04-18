Aretha Franklin Had How Many Children, What Was Her Net Worth, Her Career, Her Relationship, And How Did She Die?

Aretha Franklin was an American singer, songwriter, and musician regarded as the “Queen of Soul.” Her hometown is Detroit, Michigan, where she was born and raised.

Lesser Known Facts About Aretha Franklin’s Age, Death, Career, Net Worth

At the time of her death in 2018, Aretha Franklin’s net worth was estimated at USD 80 million. The value of her image, song repertoire, and royalty stream are all factored into this figure.

“Respect,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” were among Aretha Franklin’s best-known tunes. Aretha Franklin was born and died in the city of Detroit, Michigan. She is still one of the best-selling musicians of all time, according to Billboard, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

What is Aretha Franklin’s net worth?

By 2022, she is anticipated to have a net worth of more than $90 million.

Career

Franklin began singing in her father’s church when she was six years old, and when she was twelve, he began managing her. As part of his “gospel caravan” travels, she performed in numerous churches across the country, and he also helped her obtain her first record deal with JVB Records.

As a JVB Records recording artist, she released her debut single, “Never Grow Old,” in 1956. This was quickly followed by a flood of subsequent singles and the release of “Spirituals,” a full-length album (1956). She continued to sing and perform gospel music, and she spent her summers on the gospel circuit in Chicago.

For her efforts in many musical genres, she has received 18 Grammy Awards and two Honorary Grammy Awards. Many of her songs have appeared on Billboard’s Hot 40, and she has twenty singles that have reached number one on Billboard’s R&B chart. She’s also one of the most successful performers of all time, with 75 million albums sold worldwide.

Family

Franklin has four children in addition to being a mother. Franklin’s children, Clarence Franklin and Edward DeLong Franklin were born when Franklin was 13 and 15 years old. They were reared by Erma and Franklin’s grandmother, and Franklin visited them frequently in Michigan.

Franklin and her husband, Theodore “Ted” White, had their third child, Ted White Jr., in 1964. Franklin’s youngest kid, Kecalf Cunningham, was born in 1970.

During her lifetime, Franklin married twice. Her first husband, Ted White, married her in 1961. They divorced in 1969 after a year and a half of separation. Glynn Turman, an actor, was her subsequent husband.

Following a brief separation in 1982, they married in 1978 and divorced in 1984. The couple had previously been engaged twice, the last time in 2008 and the most recent time in 2012, but she had called off both engagements.

Her older sister Erma was also a professional singer. Her most famous song was the original rendition of “Piece of My Heart,” for which she was nominated for a Grammy.

After a struggle with throat cancer, Erma died in 2002 at the age of 64. Carolyn Franklin, Aretha Franklin’s younger sister, was a singer/songwriter who died in 1988 from breast cancer.

Death

The septuagenarian legend has struggled with a variety of addictions as well as health difficulties.

In 2017, she had to cancel a number of shows due to health difficulties, and in 2018, the superstar, who has struggled with her weight for years, had to cancel a number of further shows due to doctor’s orders.

After an eight-year battle with pancreatic cancer, she died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 76.

