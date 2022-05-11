Pooh Shiesty Net Worth In 2022: Personal Life, Career, Age, Height, Brother, Girlfriend, And More!!

Pooh Shiest is a popular American rapper, recognized for his successful singles. Pooh Shiesty, an Memphis native, is currently one of the most popular new rappers also on the scene. His songs Main Shiesty Summer and Slime Remix propelled him to international fame.

Pooh’s Shiesty: Net Worth, Personal Life, Career, Age, Height

Pooh Shiesty was born to Pooh Shiesty and his family in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 8, 1999. A boy has kept his family and siblings’ identities secret, and he keeps his personal life private. He spent two years of his childhood in Pflugerville, Texas.

Pooh eventually went to Memphis and enrolled in summer school, which enabled him to complete his high school education. Pooh Shiesty is currently single and she has no intentions to date, anyone, in the near future. Pooh has always wanted to be an artist, and at the age of 18, he started his professional music career.

Quick Facts About Pooh Shiesty

He purchased a brand new Lamborghini Urus, which cost $200,000. He also received a green Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk from Gucci Mane. He stands 178 cm (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

How Much Does Shiesty Earn?

Pooh profits financially from his deal with Gucci Mane. The young celebrity earns huge money by endorsing a variety of products on social media. Pooh’s net worth is steadily increasing with the release of his most recent album. Pooh Shiesty earns $250,000 per year.

Pooh Shiesty Age And Early Life Explored

Pooh Shiesty was born on November 8, 1999. Shiesty was born in Memphis, Tennessee. He also went to Pflugerville for a while. He enrolled in summer school when he returned. Because his father was a rapper and the founder of a record label, Pooh grew up in a musical family. He started the Choppa gang in high school because he was interested in it. During his 18th age, he concentrated solely on music.

Pooh Shiesty’s net worth and career

He has been recognized by many people despite his early age, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $2.2 million US dollars at the age of 22 in 2022 USD.

Pooh’s Shiesty girlfriend

At publication time, Pooh Shiesty was 21 years old. His relationship with a woman is not disclosed in the media. This makes his status as a single man. We’ll notify you as soon as he starts dating someone else.

Interesting Facts About Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty’s signing to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in April 2020 turned out to be a success.

He debuted, Hell Night, with Big30 and recorded a number of other songs, but none have surpassed the success of Main Slime.

His song Shoot has already surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

Pooh Shiesty, like other rappers, is a popular choice when it comes to brand marketing. Shiesty is a brand ambassador for a number of well-known companies, including ‘Gold Jay-Z’ cologne and others. Other than sponsorship, Pooh has succeeded in this sector with the support of 1017 as an astute entrepreneur.

