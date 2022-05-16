Who Is Olivia Wilde? Who Is She Dating Now? Bio, Net Worth, Age, Facts And More

Olivia Wilde is a worldwide known actor and also filmmaker from the United States. In 2011 she worked in a film named Tron Legacy. Wilde made her Broadway appearance in 2017 and also directed her first feature in 2019.

Olivia Wilde: Bio, Net Worth, Age, Career, And More

She got a huge number of fans because of her realistic acting skill and also because of her sizzling looks. She is also one of the most followed actresses on different social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and many more.

Olivia Wilde was born on March 10 in 1984 and she was born in New York City which is established in the United States of America. She went to local schools and institutions in America for her education and college. She entered the film industry as an actress in 2003 and made her big appearance in 2017. In 2019, she directed her first-ever film.

Quick facts about Olivia Wilde

She loves to drink and smoke whenever she gets the chance.

She is born into a family which is filled with journalists and writers.

At the age of 2, she chose to be an actor.

How much money does Olivia Wilde earn?

She’s one of the most paid actors in Hollywood and also she is in demand because of her realistic role-playing experience and also because of facial expression skills. She earns around $ 25 million a year. She also earns money from her modeling and photoshoots for many magazines.

Olivia Wilde and early life explored

According to the latest updates, her age is 38 years old but she looks like a 26-year-old woman because of her beauty and great body figure. While growing up in Washington, D.C., she studied at Georgetown Day School. Phillips Academy was where she finished her high school years.

Olivia’s new surname was inspired by Oscar Wilde, the author when she changed her last name in high school. She graduated from high school in 2002 and instead of joining New York’s Bard College, she kept on postponing her admission because she wanted to focus on acting.

Olivia Wilde’s net worth and career

Her net worth is calculated to be around $ 24 million which she gets from her full-time acting career and also from modeling. Olivia first appeared on television in 2003 on Fox’s “Skin,” in which she portrayed Jewel Goldman for six episodes, and then in the film “The Girl Next Door” the following year. Olivia has received numerous accolades and critical acclaim for her direction of the 2019 coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart.”

Olivia Wilde’s relationship status

Olivia is currently dating Harry Styles and there are rumors that she was seen at a wedding last weekend. They were last spotted enjoying themselves together in Italy. Olivia is quite happy after parting ways with her long-term relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

Interesting facts about Olivia Wilde

She participated in the pancake eating competition and also won that competition at a very young age.

She loves to have a collection of vintage cars.

Olivia Wilde is a dog lover.

Olivia Wilde is one of the most attractive and well-known actresses in the American film industry.

