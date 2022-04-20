What Is Callie Hernandez’s Net Worth? Height, Career Highlights, Dating Relationships

Model and actress Callie Hernandez hail from the US. In addition, she turned professional in 2013 and soon rose to fame as a result of her extraordinary abilities. As Tracy in the film La La Land, the actress received her first major role.

Late in her career, the actress has achieved notable achievements in the film industry. Even at the age of 33, he is continuously engaged in significant undertakings.

What Is The Estimated Net Worth Of Callie Hernandez

Hernandez’s estimated net worth is expected to be in the neighborhood of $800,000 in 2020. Machete Kills, the action exploitation thriller directed by Robert Rodriguez, marked her feature film debut in 2013.

Callie repeated her role as Lisa Arlington in the sequel movie Blair Witch, which made $45 million on a $5 million budget three years later. The same year, the 32-year-old actress participated in the Academy Award-winning musical movie La La Land as a supporting actor. It was a critical and commercial triumph, bringing in $446 million around the world.

Callie Hernandez’s other notable works include Too Old to Die, Young, The Endless, Alien: Covenant, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and Soundtrack.

Height And Age

On May 24, 1988, Callie Hernandez was born in the United States. In her 32 years of marriage, she has never divorced her husband (in 2021).

In height, Callie Hernandez is 1.65 meters tall and weighs 56 kg (123 lbs). The weight can be changed.

Hernandez’s Career

Originally from Jacksonville, Hernandez currently calls Austin, Texas home. Hernandez used to play the cello in many bands before becoming an actor. American actress and model Callie Hernandez is a role model for many aspiring actors and models in Hollywood. They follow her Instagram account to keep up with the latest updates on what she’s up to. As one of Hollywood’s most popular young actresses, Callie is frequently the talk of the town.

NET WORTH $800,000 BORN On May 24, 1988 AGE 32 HEIGHT 1.65 meters PROFESSION actress and model

Machete Kills, in which she played Space Babe, was her first feature film. Alien: Covenant and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For round out the list of films, movies, and television series. Song to Song and The Endless complete the list of films, movies, and television shows. The 2013 film Machete Kills was Callie Hernandez’s feature film debut. She also played Space Babe, a strong-willed character that commanded the audience’s attention from the get-go. The actress was offered a role in the 2014 film Sin City: A Dame to Kill For within a short amount of time.

Callie’s hard work paid off in 2016 when she landed the lead role in Graves as Samantha Vega (20 episodes). Callie’s triumph on the hugely successful Netflix comedy series marked a turning point in her career. Slumlord Rising and Moonlight, among others, have included the model.

Family

Hernandez does not appear to be dating anyone at the moment. To this day, no one knows anything about her past or present love relationships.

Callie Hernandez may be unmarried and has never been in a committed relationship before. As of December 2021, Callie Hernandez is single.

With the help of Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough, attractive actress Callie Hernandez will star in her upcoming film “Under the Silver Lake,” which will be released in 2017. A number of her parts have garnered critical acclaim, and her next projects will expose even more of her talent and allow her to rise in Hollywood. Because of blockbuster films like “Alien: Covenant” and “La La Land,” her current net worth has climbed dramatically.

READ MORE: