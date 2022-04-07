Where Is Dylan Dreyer This Weak? Age, Height, Salary, Kids, Parents, And Everything To Know

Dreyer was born Dylan Marie Dreyer on August 2, 1981, in Manalapan Township, New Jersey, the United States. Her ancestry is from the United States, and she is a citizen of the United States. Dylan’s closest relatives are her two brothers, James and Mike. He raised her and her brothers at his house, Jim Dreyer. Dylan enjoys cooking, traveling, sailing, and going to music festivals.

Manalapan, New Jersey-based meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. At NBC News in New York City, she is a Meteorologist. While at WHDH in Boston, Dreyer was the morning and noon weather anchor for five years.

After completing his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University in 2003, Dylan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology.

An Early Love Song By Dylan Dreyer’s Husband Has Been Revealed

When Dylan Dreyer and her husband appeared on a podcast many years ago, the news anchor sang a song that Brian Fichera had written on the spur of the moment.

While they lived in a high-rise apartment building in Boston, she and her husband, Brian, would sing songs to each other. Fans were informed by Dylan.

After Brian admitted that he had been watching baseball and singing about Dylan, he joked, “I have a bad habit of singing what I see.”For the sake of spending more time with her family, Dylan recently took a break from hosting Weekend Today.

Dylan posted a heartfelt Instagram message in which he said: “Ten years ago, my life took a dramatic turn for the better. For the best job of my life I relocated to New York City and married.”

The couple has three children together

Since working six days a week with three children under the age of five is nearly impossible, I’m saying goodbye to my ‘Weekend Today’ family today,” she announced.

See more Hey Rusty, what’s for dinner??!! Homemade cinnamon apple sauce for the win! Can’t top that smile! #babyeatingadventures #justlikehisbrothers https://t.co/wjtkhRq61x — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) April 5, 2022

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’ll always be grateful to the weekend team for taking a chance on me all those years ago.

The Wedding of Dylan Dreyer

Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, is married to NBC News host Dylan Dreyer. She and her husband met at WHDH, where they both worked, during the morning shift. Dylan and Brian’s romance took a bad turn when Dylan accidentally called Brian by the fictitious name of Tom.

Dylan Dreyer became close with her new friend, Brian, and the two began dating. They became inseparable after spending time together with Todd, a friend they had both made through Todd’s school. Their love blossomed during a small get-together at Brian’s house.

They got engaged in July 2011 when Brian proposed to her on the porch of his parents’ Easton, Massachusetts, home. Their wedding was held in the Boston Cathedral of the Holy Cross on October 6, 2012.

When Dylan announced her pregnancy in June 2016, she said she was expecting a boy. Her baby shower was held on November 22 at Manhattan’s Hunt & Fish Club.

