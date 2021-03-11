Aligning the Kenyan energy industry towards net-zero carbon emissions

Kenya aspires to be among the countries implementing the net-zero carbon emissions plan by 2050. The realization of this objective will depend on the investment that the country channels towards the renewable energy sector. The economic experts in the country are optimistic that renewable energy sources will be fusing with the grid. The experts added that it would be crucial to set up long-term resources for generating energy and predicting how they will change over time. This move will enable the energy developers to estimate if it is worth the price. Additionally, this strategy must factor in public interests and those of the stakeholders in each sector.

The country’s Climate Change Act enumerates how to unlock the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) established for implementation between 2018 and 2022. The plan narrates a crucial climate action area that can facilitate the growth of the shares for renewable energy production. The strategy counterchecks the delivery of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The Paris Agreement became the basis for Kenya to plan its climate change mitigation strategies. The guiding tool for the realization of this plan is understanding if the power system has the potential to handle the power from renewables. Additionally, the developers should focus on the operations that will facilitate the rollout of the neutral energy sector.

Policymakers and energy regulators must understand the practicalities for unveiling energy mechanisms that adhere to environmental constraints and still stir up competition in the sector. The demands of the future require all the stakeholders to come through and share their ideas that can help make clean energy affordable, available and accessible. The developers in this sector must understand how to channel the resources to generate energy that can meet the demands of heavy industries and households. Kenya has leaned on a progressive aspect when it comes to developing technologies to provide a unified energy platform to its citizens. The challenge is that the current system is over-dependent on fossil fuel compared to renewable energy.

The stakeholders will be evaluating the impact of the energy decisions they make to meet the emerging needs while securing the future with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The subsidies should live up to their purpose and make the new energy sources affordable and reliable. The truth of the matter is that renewables can meet the energy demands of the country if problems like corruption and embezzlement of funds are sequestered. The geographical position of the country puts it at an advantage in establishing renewable energy as its primary energy source.