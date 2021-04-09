Green energy tariffs may sometimes be misinformed

According to experts, energy distributors who say that they are providing eco-friendly tariffs may not be as friendly as they purport to be. The experts explained that most electricity tariffs utilize fossil fuels’ energy and start campaigning as purely renewable energy entities. Experts think that this plan is to sell the ideals of the companies at low prices. Sustainable energy proponent Regen explained that the green energy tariffs’ marketing terms are only a facade of what these entities present. However, the Energy UK stated that all renewable energy tariffs ensure that the grid is adjusted to accommodate a low-carbon future.

Various energy suppliers are currently parading their services as green energy tariffs explaining to customers that they offer 100% renewable electricity. Meanwhile, their counterparts have come out strongly to reject their services, stating that they dupe the consumers with the promise of clean green energy. The head of the UK Energy Research Centre, Rob Gross, noted that the uptake of green energy tariffs has grown through the last five years at significant values.

Many consumers tend to reach out for electricity that comes with the promise of maintaining the environment’s eco-friendly nature. Customers want their electricity to be from entirely renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydro. However, the electricity that these customers receive from the utilities supplying power into the market is obtained chiefly from gas and coal. These entities have gone to the extent of obtaining affordable renewable energy certificates to cover up any claims that their energy is not from the sources they claim to obtain. This move ensures that the customers are entirely unaware of the energy supplier’s tricks.

Some consumers who come to understand the truth of this matter felt cheated by the energy suppliers. The customers complained that offering such information interferes with their decision-making process leading them to the choices that they were actually avoiding. The chief of Regen, Johnny Gowdy, stated that their organization is dedicated to switching to net-zero energy and hopes to educate the consumers who have a high demand for green energy products on the appropriate choices to make in this industry. He explained that some entities have decided to make the green energy tariffs a scam when they should have entered this business legally that does not cheat the clients purchasing their products. Hopefully, this problem can be eliminated by retrieving the certificates awarded to unworthy entities to bring back sanity in this sector.