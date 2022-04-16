Billions Season 6 Release Date Confirmed!! See More About Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Billions have recently released a trailer, which you can see on Stan. Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll, is a new competitor for the protagonist, Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti.

Season 6 Of Billions Is On Its Way! View Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Corey Stoll plays Mike Prince, Paul Giamatti plays Chuck Rhoades, and Maggie Siff plays Wendy Rhoades in season six of Billions.

Billions season six will premiere on Showtime in the United States on Sunday, January 23, 2022, just months after season five ended. Showtime will profit from the short time between seasons since viewers will be eager to see what happens next.

New episodes of Billions, on the other hand, rarely appear in the UK until a few days after they premiere in the United States, so expect Chuck Rhoades and company to return later that week in late January 2022.

Because the Showtime drama is broadcast on Sky Atlantic on this side of the Atlantic, UK fans of the gripping drama will most likely be able to watch season six on Sky Atlantic as part of a Sky bundle or through a NOW membership. Each new episode airs on Showtime on Saturdays at 9 p.m. in the United States.

Plot

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in the power struggle between ambitious millionaire Bob Axelrod and his antagonist, attorney general Chuck Rhoades. Axe is constantly attempting to maximise profits for his company and stockholders, Axe Capital, by different methods such as insider trading, bribery, and sabotage.

He’s virtually always in conflict with the US attorney, who is hell-bent on putting him in prison. We saw Chuck and Axe reignite their feud last season. Throughout it all, Axelrod is still fighting for control of a bank. Charles Rhoades, Sr. is no longer with us. Axe’s obsessive scrutiny of Wendy, particularly her relationship with her boyfriend, astounded us all.

Cast

There will be one fewer billionaire power player in season six as a result of Bobby Axelrod’s departure. Damien Lewis has departed his famous role as Axe and fled to Switzerland after being outmanoeuvred in the season five finale.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey DeMunn plays Chuck Rhoades Sr., and Kelly AuCoin plays Axe Capital portfolio manager ‘Dollar’ Bill Stern. If Wendy is willing to establish a connection with Frank Grillo’s artist, Nico Tanner, it’s likely that he’ll return.

Rian’s friendship with Mason was an unexpected highlight of season five, and Eva Victor will reprise her role as Rian.

Trailer

Mike Prince was cast as a series regular in the official Season 6 trailer, which was released in December of last year. He expressed his disappointment and indicated that he had already planned to fire the entire crew. Prince also went toe-to-toe with Chuck Rhoades in the short video, throwing out all the brakes to anger his rival.

Executive producers are Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the show’s creators and showrunners. The next season will continue to follow hedge fund managers who manage massive quantities of money as they navigate their risky and illegal tactics.

