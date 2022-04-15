Here’s A Look At The Cast And Trailer For Stranger Things Season 4!! In Case You Missed It

Something a little out there The location of the Creel House clock from Stranger Things 4 has already been revealed on Twitter. Webcast started out tweeting the coordinates of 34.0151800, -118.4955348 at the beginning of its run. The 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California, near Los Angeles, is the location of an open-air retail center.

During the live broadcast, you’ll be able to see the clock outside of the Apple Store. And from time to time, people in lab coats will appear to watch the clock as it emits smoke. The Stranger Things mythology alludes to the Hawkins Lab.

Netflix has confirmed that season four of Stranger Things will premiere in the summer of 2022. Whenever new information comes to light about a specific date, we will post it here. When Joyce (Ryder) shut the door to the Russian bunker beneath the Starcourt Mall, it appeared as if Hopper had been burned to the ground.

Of course, he gave the go-ahead because it was the only way to keep Eleven and the people of Hawkins safe. When a prisoner was taken from his cell and fed to a Demogorgon by two guards in a Russian jail cell, they made sure it wasn’t “the American.”

Countdown

The fourth season of Stranger Things was canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Since production started in late September, we’ll be able to see more of the Upside Down when the show returns in 2022.

An additional dozen characters make their debut, including Jonathan’s brand-new best friend, a Russian security guard, a new athletic Hawkins High School jock, and a mental health hospital attendant.

Cast

It’s safe to say that the core cast of Stranger Things, includes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke), and Joyce (Gaten Matarazzo), will all return (Winona Ryder).

It didn’t matter how minor their roles were, the Stranger Things cast had a big impact on viewers. Fans have requested that Murray Baumen, Dr. Sam Owens, and Luca’s younger sister Erica reprise their cameo appearances because their characters were so well portrayed by the actors.

Season 4 will feature a new cast of characters in addition to the regular cast members, according to the show’s producers.

Trailer

This season’s first trailer was released on February 14, 2020, to mark the start of filming. A video of David Harbour’s Hopper is all that’s provided as a sneak peek, but it’s still better than nothing. On May 6, 2021, another teaser was released, transporting us back to the Rainbow Room and indicating that Season 4 would include more of Eleven’s origin story.

On August 6, 2021, we were treated to yet another sneak peek at the upcoming season, this time with a lot more brand new footage mixed in with clips from previous seasons.

It was on September 25, 2021, that we received a brief featurette on the Creel House that the children had visited and the family that had lived there. Eleven sends Mike a letter about her new life in California and how she’s dealing with it, and how happy she is to see him again for Spring Break on November 6, 2021. On April 12, 2022, a second trailer was released.

READ MORE: