Ellen Rucker’s Bio, Net worth, Career, Height, Age, Weight, Family& More

Ellen Rucker, an American chiropractor, was born to Dr Douglas, an American dentist, and Ruby Cracker, a teacher. Ellen Rucker was born in 1977 in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Ellen Rucker’s Bio, Net worth, Career, Height, Age, Weight

Ellen Rucker is best known in the United States as the wife of Bakari Sellers, a political analyst and politician. Ellen Rucker was formerly married to NBA star Vincent Carter, who she married in 2004 and divorced in 2006.

Ellen Rucker graduated from the University of North Carolina with a degree in medical studies. After graduating from university, Ellen Rucker began working as a chiropractor.

She spent eleven years as a Charioptic physician before deciding to start her own hair care product firm. Ellen Rucker, seeing the success of her company, hires attorneys and scientists to help her develop a new product.

Ellen Rucker’s Net worth?

Ellen has an estimated net worth of $800,000 as of 2021, owing to her employment as a chiropractor. In addition, the 44-year-old is the owner of the “Rucker Roots” hair treatment line, which adds to her wealth.

In addition, the Lancaster native is the owner of a Chiropractic Center in her hometown. Rucker, on the other hand, was previously married to NBA legend Vince Carter, who is worth an estimated $100 million.

Her current husband, Bakari Sellers, is reported to be worth $5 million. Bakari is a politician as well as an attorney.

Ellen Rucker’s Age

Ellen Rucker was born in the town of Lancaster, South Carolina, in 1977, making her 44 years old at the time of writing. Her parents’ names are Douglas Rucker and Ruby Rucker. In addition, Douglas is a doctor, whilst Ruby is a typical housewife.

As a result, we now know what motivated Ellen to become a doctor. Aside from that, the 47-year-old is the oldest of seven siblings. Ellen Rucker stands at a height of 5 feet 3 inches.

Ellen Rucker’s Career

Ellen is currently working as a chiropractor and a business owner. Back in the day, the 47-year-old beauty worked as a chiropractor medical professional.

Rucker eventually decided to launch her own hair care product firm after 11 years. As a result, the 44-year-old star collaborated with her sisters, Ruby and Ione, to establish “Rucker Roots,” a hair care line.

Since then, the product has progressively gained in popularity, and it is currently one of the most widely used natural products on the market. During an interview, Ellen mentioned her company, saying,

Rucker Is Currently Married To Bakari Sellers

The gorgeous Rucker is now married to Bakari Sellers in terms of her nuptials. Likewise, the couple married in 2015 and have been together since then. Furthermore, the arrival of twins Stokely and Sadie Sellers bolstered the couple’s relationship.

The twins were born on January 8, 2019. Unfortunately, Sadie was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. As a result, the infant was forced to have a liver transplant at such a young age. Despite this, Sadie has recovered and is now reunited with her family.

READ MORE:

Furthermore, Ellen’s various social media posts show that the four-person family is in a happy and healthy relationship. She, like her sisters Ruby Rucker, Lone Margaret, and others, was born and raised in the United States of America.