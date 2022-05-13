Emily Blunt To Star In David Yates Criminal-Conspiracy Film ‘Pain Hustlers’!!

“Pain Hustlers,” a criminal-conspiracy picture directed by “Fantastic Beasts” director David Yates and set to premiere at Cannes, will star actress Emily Blunt. According to Variety, Lawrence Gray’s Gray Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures are producing the work, which is created in a situation by “The True American” writer Wells Tower.

Pain Hustlers’ has been compared to Adam McKay’s The Big Short,’ Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and David O. Russell’s American Hustle. It has been described as a hilarious, dramatic, and wild voyage into the corrupt core of the American dream.

According to the official synopsis, dreaming of a better life for herself and her little daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, obtains a position with a failed pharmaceutical start-up in a decaying strip mall in Central Florida.

Liza’s charisma, guts, and ambition propel the company and her into the spotlight, where she soon finds herself at the center of a fatal criminal conspiracy. Pain Hustlers is a humorous, dramatic, and wild voyage into the crooked core of the American dream, in the manner of “The Big Short,” “American Hustle,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Yates, a BAFTA winner, recently released his third feature, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Blunt is currently featured in the film “Jungle Cruise” and can be seen in Christopher Nolan’s World War II blockbuster “Oppenheimer” in upcoming days.

It was Gray who pitched the project to Yates and then sold it to Sony Pictures. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard are executive producers, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao, and Lloyd Everard serving as co-producers.

Yates, a multi-BAFTA Award-winning director, is the most known for directing the final four Harry Potter films, as well as all three Fantastic Beasts films. To date, his film output has grossed more than $6 billion worldwide. He’s also directed hit television shows like State of Play, Sex Traffic, and The Way We Live Now.

Blunt has been seen in Jungle Cruise, Wild Mountain Thyme, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, and Mary Poppins Returns, among other films. Among other projects, the actress will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan’s thriller Oppenheimer for Universal.

Tower’s film credits include Kathryn Bigelow and Annapurna Pictures’ The True American; George Clooney’s Smokehouse Productions; and Netflix’s Framed. He also penned Mayor for Alec Baldwin and HBO, as well as Paper for Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

His work has appeared in The New Yorker, GQ, Harper’s, McSweeney’s, Best American Short Stories, and Best American Essays, among other publications.

Family Leave, starring Jennifer Garner, is also set to begin filming this fall. He’s also working on Yes Day 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Netflix family film Yes Day, which will see Garner reprise his role.

Blunt is characterized by CAA, The Artists Partnership, and attorney David Weber at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Yates is characterized by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay, and Eric Brooks at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Tower is characterized by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay, and attorney Tara Kole at Gang, Tyre, and Ramer.

