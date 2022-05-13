Shanna Moakler’s Daughter Alabama Is Arranging Dates For Her Mother!!

Alabama is arranging dates for her mother, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 11. Shanna is on the hunt for a new boyfriend. Her daughter assisted her in creating a dating app profile and swiping left and right.

The model, 47, and her daughter Alabama, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, came together for a Mother’s Day, as per a source, and the model couldn’t be happier. The insider continued that it was a great day. The previously estranged mother-daughter pair reunited when Moakler’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau went on a rant on the reality star’s Instagram.

Alabama captioned a February social media image that she just texted her mom. I’m not certain what happened on her Instagram feed, but I’m in touch with her and she’s well. That man requires assistance!

Shanna’s other children, Landon, 18 (whom she has with Blink-182 drummer, 46), and Atiana, 23, elected to spend the day with Barker and the Kardashians. Other two children contacted Shanna. They offered their sympathies yet joined Kourtney’s Mother’s Day party.

After dating for a year, Barker and Kardashian, 42, became engaged in October 2021. Following a 2021 Instagram post by the 16-year-old claiming the former model was an absentee parent, Moakler’s previous difficulties were revealed.

My mother has never been fully there in my life. Could you stop portraying her as an excellent mother? Alabama addressed her fans with a letter. Did your mother ask to visit you on Mother’s Day, like mine did? programs. I’ve completed it as a secret. The message occurred one day after Landon informed a troll on TikTok that their father isn’t in [their] life like their father.

The teenagers are very close with Kardashian’s three children — Penelope, 9, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7 — as per a source that exclusively said that in January 2021, they became friends.

The insider specified at the time that their kids’ connection had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together. Shanna also said to US Weekly that his infidelity with Kim Kardashian was the trigger for their breakup. She clarified her divorce with her ex.

Shanna also claimed that text messages were sent between the two and that the ‘affair’ occurred before the start of Keeping Up with The Kardashians in 2007. Travis notoriously filed for divorce from Shanna in 2006, after only two years of marriage, saying she had been unfaithful.

Shanna’s ex-boyfriend was arrested last week after a domestic incident in which [Rondeau] seized the victim by the hair, [swinging] her on the ground. According to records acquired by US Weekly, ‘[he] gripped [Moakler’s] face and neck, hurled a chair at her, and urinated on her,’ according to records.

Rondeau screamed fiercely as so; it finished in a chaotic Instagram Live shared on Moakler’s account hours before his arrest. Although Moakler was not present in the video or appeared to provide permission, the video was shared on her account. It has subsequently been taken down.

