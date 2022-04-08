Florian Sukaj’s Career, Net Worth, Age, Family, And Relationship

Florian Sukaj is an Albanian fitness influencer and model most known for being Stacey Silva’s fiance. Sukaj became well-known in 2020 after appearing in the TLC reality shows “Darcey and Stacey” and “90 Day Fiance.”

Despite their 15-year age difference, Sukaj, 29, and Silva, 44, have been dating for almost five years and hope to marry. He did, however, make headlines when he was caught cheating on Silva with model Shanti Zohra.

The second season of Darcey and Stacey, which premieres on TLC on January 10, 2022, is one of the most popular 90 Day Fiancee spinoffs. As a result, audiences like watching Stacey and Sukaj interact. Many others, on the other hand, believe their relationship is totally fictional. Regardless, they are having a good time in their lives.

Florian Sukaj, who was born in 1991, is 27 years old and will turn 28 in the near future. Sukaj hasn’t given us his precise birthday, therefore we don’t know when he was born. Meanwhile, he is of Albanian heritage and is approximately 5 ft 10 inches tall and weighs 75 kg, placing him in the middle of the pack in terms of height and weight.

Sukaj’s family history includes a tragic event that occurred only a year ago. His sister was claimed to have died on November 10, 2021. However, there isn’t much information concerning her demise available. Sukaj is a well-known editorial, trend, and health mannequin in the industry.

He claims to have been born in Albania, although there is little public information on his political views. People are intrigued by his ideas, but we are unable to offer this information owing to his isolation.

Believes in God, on the other hand. I was born in Albania and never lived in the United States. Sukaj used a K1 visa to visit his girlfriend, Stacey, in the United States.

Silva unfollowed Sukaj in October 2019 after discovering he was cheating on her with Shanti Zohra and erased all of their relationship images from her Instagram.

They did, however, ease their anxieties in December 2019, when Sukaj shared a photo of them kissing, but there is still work to be done. Both of them have kept their accounts hidden as of August 2020.

According to Reality Titbit, Sukaj’s net worth is around two million dollars. . Sukaj’s earnings will almost probably rise as a result of his work in social media and the leisure industry.

Though his exact income is unknown, he must be well compensated for his work as a mannequin. Stacey, on the other hand, is worth several hundred thousand dollars.

Stacey Silva’s husband, Florian Sukaj, is an Instagram verified user with the username @floriansukaj. He has approximately 115k Instagram followers, however, his account is secret. Stacey has around 602k Instagram followers.

