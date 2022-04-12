Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend Ray J Plans To Release More Sex Tapes! Kardashian To Seek Legal Advice

Ex-boyfriend Ray J plans to release another sex tape, prompting Kim Kardashian to seek legal advice. In an effort to keep Willie “Ray J” Norwood from “leaking ugly material,” Kim Kardashian is said to be “hiring attorneys.” She was in a video with her ex-boyfriend 20 years ago, and the reality star, 41, was in it.

Ray J Plans To Cash In By Releasing More Intimate Recordings With Kim Kardashian

Rumors have it that rapper Ray J plans to cash in by releasing more intimate recordings of himself and Kim Kardashian to the public. As a mother of four, she has already paid a team of lawyers to try and stop him from molesting her children. It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is adamant about protecting her children “at all costs” following her divorce from Kanye West last year.

She became famous as Paris Hilton’s stylist and best friend. The sex tape she shot with her then-boyfriend Ray J and released in 2007 under the title Kim Kardashian, Superstar, did bring more attention to her.

She split from Kanye West, 44, last year and now has a new boyfriend, 28-year-old Pete Davidson. Her divorce from Ye was finalized in April of last year after they agreed to split custody of their four children due to their “irreconcilable differences.” For them, spousal support was an unnecessary luxury.

“Mr. West has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” Kardashian wrote in her complaint to the Los Angeles Superior Court in February, citing West’s alleged efforts to delay the divorce proceedings.

When the video went viral on the internet despite her parents’ best efforts, the One Night in Paris sex video co-released by Rick Salomon and Kevin Blatt was purchased by Ray J in 2006, according to an exclusive interview with The Sun. Even though Blatt admitted to having no idea who Ray J was, he agreed to meet with him regardless.

On Kim’s birthday in Cabo, Mexico, Ray J claims they filmed the romp. A third party gave Vivid Entertainment the 41-minute film after Blatt never heard from Ray J again, he claims.

Kim then filed a lawsuit against Vivid, claiming that the footage had been published without her permission. A family friend and Girls Gone Wild co-creator Joe Francis helped her secure $US5 million in distribution money instead. This time, Kim is trying to protect her four children, who are between the ages of two and eight.

We can only hope that things will turn around for these two soon. The internet is abuzz with rumors, even though we all know that things won’t calm down any time soon. After divorcing rapper Kanye West, she is now dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson, 28.

An understanding between the two of them is all that is needed to begin the process of calming things down. Let us know if you have any questions about the coupe, and have a wonderful day!

READ MORE: