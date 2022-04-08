Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer!!

If you were wondering if Masamune-Revenge Kun would return for a second season, this is good news. Masamune-Revenge Kun has confirmed that he will return for season two of the anime.

The foundation of being an anime fan is dissatisfaction with the reality that, while innumerable large projects have major and long runs with multiple seasons, there are just as many interesting projects that never get a second season.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll broadcasted the series in its entirety as it aired in Japan, while Funimation showed an English dub.

The manga began in 2012 and ended in June 2018 in Ichijinsha’s Monthly Comic Rex magazine.

Ichijinsha released an original animation DVD (OAD) with the tenth volume of the manga, which serves as the series’ “after story.” In July of

this year, the cargo was finished. In August 2020, after the main manga’s last chapter, a special chapter about Masamune and Aki was added to the comic.

Many fans will have to move on and carry the torch for future premieres as the years pass because these programmes will continue to air without fresh episodes.

This is changing for one of these unsure hits. With the release of the first season in 2017, Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv’s manga series Masamune-Revenge Kun was adapted into an anime series that drew a small viewership.

While there was no confirmation of a second season at the time, the show has already returned and revealed that a second season is undoubtedly in the works.

Masamune-Revenge Kun’s has released the first teaser or trailer for its next episodes, using April Fool’s Day as a backdrop and hinting at the possibility of a third season (before obtaining a second).

Masamune-Revenge Kun’s R, officially titled Masamune-Revenge Kun’s R, has yet to get any specific information about its studio, production team, cars, or release window or date.

With the original manga run of the series ending in 2018, there is enough material for a second season to be adapted. It has the power to end everything if it so chooses, but we’ll see how that works out soon enough.

The first season of Masamune-Revenge Kun is now available to watch on Crunchyroll, giving you an idea of what to expect from the anime. This is the official description of the series. “To avenge myself, I’ve returned to this village!”

MakabeMasamune, a sickly and fat boy, was rejected by the elegant and beautiful Adagaki Aki eight years ago. “Brutal Princess” Aki falls in

love with him now that he’s shed a lot of weight, altered his name, and resurfaced as an attractive adolescent boy in order for him to reject her as viciously as she did.”

Because season one only adapted six manga volumes, and season two will adapt additional manga volumes, the possibilities for season two expand.

On the other hand, we should expect a long wait because most animated sequences leave a large gap between them and their sequel. It’s also possible that the delay is because to the Covid- 19 epidemic.