A rare event in the history of space- yes you heard it right, the rare event in space took place and is caused by the supermassive black hole that was seen pulling apart a star. This is as intense as it sounds- the same was observed and we cannot wait to dig into the news!

Reportedly a global group of astronomers has conveyed about the black hole that was said to destroy the star, and the event took place just recently. It is one of the rare cases in space and it took place drastically in the sky.

A Global Group Of Astronomers Was Convened After A Black Hole’s Destruction Of A Star!

The astronomers were already keeping an eye on the data that was earlier given by the Zwicky Transient Facility. They have a heads up for the event, for those who don’t know about the Zwicky Transient Facility, it is an all-sky survey based in California at the Palomar observatory. The team noticed an unusual flash of light in the sky. It is one of the rare and unseen sights that were susceptible to the team, later it was also reported no such light was seen the night before. It was just there and then that the light appeared and something was happening in space.

To talk in layman’s terms the light that was produced by this flash was equal to a thousand billion suns! Imagine having that much vitality while we fight with the sun. The team in California is led by experts that include NASA, Caltech, and other institutions. They announced the finding in the astronomy newsletter with the attention of astronomers across the globe for the same.

Over the next few days, people zoomed in on the event using their telescopes. They just wanted a signal or more information from their advanced technology for the event, this included the optical, ultraviolet, X-ray, and other radio wavelengths. It was all set to figure out what is inside that area to make such a light.

With all the findings and information the team of astronomers at MIT have narrowed their searches and predicted the most obvious cause of the same. The study was also published in Nature Astronomy, which reported about the signal and its name called the AT 2022cmc.

Why The Name?

It was reported it’s due to the relativistic jet of matter, and its speeding in space. The speed was to cope with the supermassive black hole and that was almost equal to the speed of light. This jet is nothing else than a black hole that abruptly started to consume or take over the nearby star. This process produced a significant amount of energy that was evident in the sky. The study is based on calculations and confirms the black hole process. The experts reported that nothing can be contested about the relevant energy that develops during such operations.

These types of tidal disruptions events or TDEs were also previously seen when a passing star is torn due to a black hole’s gravitational force but with the AT 2022cmc, the level of energy was unmatched. It was brighter than ever and is one of the rarest to date. It’s thought to be 8.5 billion light years away, or halfway across the universe.

