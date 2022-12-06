New Movies On Netflix In December 2022!

Since the pandemic, we all have been glued to our television screens, watching OTT. One of the best platforms for the same is Netflix. Every week, Netflix gives us the best new movies and TV shows, so we always know what to watch on the weekend. Since December is all about Christmas joy, there are some amazing movies lined up that are ideal for family gatherings.

So, if you are looking forward to the new releases of December 2022, then here is the list that you need to keep an eye out for –

1. Sequel To Knives Out (Glass Onion)

This is a much-awaited movie of 2022 and is all set to release in December. Netflix will add the Rian Johnson-directed movie to its list. The movie has a star cast of Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson. This murder mystery is going to keep you on the edge of your seat and is the perfect weekend binge choice!

2. Pinocchio

This edition of Pinocchio is a stop-motion animation movie with a musical fantasy world. It incorporates the reimagination of the Italian novel – The Adventures of Pinocchio (1883) by Carlo Collodi. Mark Gustafson and Guillermo del Toro (a Mexican filmmaker) directed the movie. It came out in theatres on November 9, but only in a few places. Now Netflix is all set to bring this movie to the audience. Pinocchio takes place in the 1930 era and is about a wooden puppet that comes to life and wants to become a boy.

3. Matilda The Musical

The movie by Roald Dahl is a modern adaptation of the 1988 novel Matilda. The novel won the 2011 stage musical award. Matthew Warchus is the director and Dennis Kelly is the writer. Matilda the Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood who uses her gift and imagination to control her fate. The movie has Alisha Weir as the main lead with Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch as supporting cast. It will stream at Christmas time!

4. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Since December is the season to be jolly, how can we forget a Christmas movie? Scrooge is an animated musical movie with supernatural elements. It is directed by Stephen Donnelly and has taken inspiration from “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. It came out in theatres on November 18 and is now available for streaming on Netflix! Luke Evans, Olivia Coleman, Jonathan Pryce, Johnny Flynn, and Jessica Buckley all lend their voices to the movie.

5. White Noise

Noah Baumbach wrote and directed the black comedy White Noise. It is based on the book by Don DeLillo. It was restrictively released on November 25 and is set to premiere on December 30. The film portrays the role of professor Jack Gladney who taught about Hitler and his wife Babette along with their children. How they dealt with regular challenges following a toxic event. It was a train accident that resulted in the chemical waste throughout the town. If you are somehow who loves such kind of drama, set your reminder for the White House!

Conclusion

Apart from the above-listed movies, there are several Christmas movies that you can watch with your family. Enjoy the carols, some romantic movies, and magical Christmas moments. They are all worth it!

Along with the amazing releases, Netflix is also set to bring new seasons of our favorite shows. The list includes Firefly Lane – Season 2, Emily in Paris – Season 3, and You – Season 4.

All these series have taken audiences by storm and they can’t wait to watch them.

