Joker Director Shares First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In Sequel!

Everyone’s favorite Joker is back on the internet with its first new look.

On Saturday night, the Joker director shares the first look of Gotham City’s notorious villain on Instagram. The director, Todd Phillips, posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix and confirmed that the production had officially begun shooting the forthcoming sequel of the highly successful 2019 film Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker: Folie à Deux

A cryptic snap of Joaquin, the titular clown prince of crime, from the first day of shooting with a caption, Day 1. Our boy. #joker.

In the post, a beaten and emaciated Phoenix was shirtless and looking skyward. His character was getting his face shaved by an orderly at Arkham Asylum, a chilling image that plays with his iconic white face paint, substituted for shaving cream.

The title of the movie- Folie A Deux, indicated the entry of another character with the same condition as Phoenix. Lady Gaga announced her involvement in a dramatic tweet in August. Margot Robbie, who portrayed a psychopathic Quinn in Suicide Squad in 2016 and 2021 and an actress in 2020’s Birds of Prey said that she is so happy that Lady Gaga is playing the character of the baseball bat-wielding supervillain.

In her words, she told MTV News in October that she is so happy because she said from the very beginning, all she wants is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.

She said it’s an honour to have built Harley into a character other actors can play. She believes that Gaga will do something incredible with it.

There are reports that Brendan Gleeson has been cast but the role is unknown.

At the end of the 2019 film- Joker, Arthur Fleck was seen institutionalized at Arkham State Asylum after establishing his Joker alter-ego, the same place where his mother was admitted.

In the sequel, fans of the film will recall the last scene of the first film, an R-rated that showed Joaquin’s character Arthur Fleck running down the halls of the hospital after murdering another victim. He was seen leaving trails of bloody footprints as he ran to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life.”

Joker was a movie office hit and won Best Original Score and Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars. The film became the first R-rated movie in history to earn over $1 billion global box office. It was among the most profitable comic movies ever with a budget of $62.5 million.

Another record broke after it became the biggest domestic opening weekend for October with $96 million.

However, no movie can be without controversies. The film was heavily criticized for displaying mental illness and gun violence.

According to the reports, Phoenix will receive a $20 million paycheck for the sequel- Joker: Folie à Deux. And for the original installment, he will receive a $4.5 million payday.

In July, Todd Phillips- best known for directing The Hangover, posted the first photo, hinting about the sequel of Joker. Phoenix was smoking and reading the script’s sequel in the black-and-white post.

The sequel of 2019’s Joker will hit theaters on 9 October 2024.

Read More

James Webb Space Telescope Has Discovered The Oldest Galaxies Ever!