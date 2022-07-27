| Photo: Marcelo Andrade / Gazeta do Povo / Archive

Twenty-two of the 25 sectors of the Brazilian industry still report problems in accessing inputs or due to the increase in these items. The data is part of a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). The war in Ukraine and the successive lockdowns in China because of Covid-19 prolong the problem. The industry has felt these effects for eight consecutive quarters in Brazil.

According to data published by Agência Brasil, the sectors that most reported to CNI that they had problems with inputs were printing and reproduction – in which 71.7% of the companies mentioned the difficulties already mentioned -, cleaning, perfumery and personal hygiene (70 %) and automotive vehicle industries (69.8%). The survey concerns the second quarter of 2022.

Another point mentioned by 16 of the 25 sectors of the Brazilian industry was the concern with the rise in interest rates. The last increase took place on June 15. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided to increase the Selic rate, the basic interest of the Brazilian economy, from 12.75% to 13.25% per year – the highest level in the last six years. The segments of various products and automotive vehicles were the ones that most mentioned this issue.