AGU meets with Fachin after Bolsonaro’s event with ambassadors

The Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, met with the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin. The institutional visit is on Fachin’s agenda released by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The reason for the meeting was the AGU’s attempt to seek dialogue with the Electoral Justice, and to present itself as a possible interlocutor between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the ministers of the TSE, so that the electoral process can take place peacefully. The meeting between Bianco and Fachin took place two days after Bolsonaro questioned the security of the Brazilian electoral system during an event with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. The President of the Republic stated that, according to an investigation, a hacker had invaded the TSE system and, for eight months, had access to “all the TSE documentation” and “the entire database”. Bolsonaro also claimed that the invader had access to the password of a minister of the electoral court, “as well as other authorities”. But the TSE has refuted this and other statements by Bolsonaro about the security of the polls. The Court says the attempted attack did not breach the security of the equipment and states that the 2018 hack did not involve fraud in the registration or counting of votes.

The National Council of Attorneys General of Accounts (CNPGC) and the National Association of the Public Ministry of Accounts (AMPCON) released a joint note to express confidence in the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines.. According to the note “The Brazilian voting system is genuinely a defender of democracy, because it brings with it the smoothness, auditability and agility necessary for elections”. The text also says that the Public Prosecutors support the Brazilian Electoral Justice, as well as recognize the competence and qualification of its members, responsible for carrying out successive free, clean and democratic elections.

He was arrested, by order of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa. He made threats to STF ministers and some members of the PT, in a video that circulated on the internet this week. The Federal Police made the arrest in Belo Horizonte. In addition to the temporary arrest, Moraes issued a search and seizure warrant at the suspect’s residence and ordered the sending of an official letter to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook and a subpoena to Telegram, requesting the blocking of Ivan’s social networks. In the video that mentions September 7, Ivan presents himself as a good citizen and makes explicit threats of physical violence, defying left-wing politicians and ordering STF ministers to leave Brazil, or else they would be “hunted”.

A Hyundai supplier allegedly used child labor to manufacture parts for the Korean automaker’s assembly line near Montgomery, Alabama, United States.. Reuters news agency reported that underage workers, in some cases as young as 12, recently worked at a metal stamping plant operated by Smart Alabama, listed by Hyundai in corporate records as a majority-owned unit. It supplies parts for some of the most popular cars and SUVs from the automaker which is the main factory in the United States. The company stated “does not tolerate illegal employment practices in any entity”. It also said it relies on temp agencies to fill vacancies and expects “those agencies to follow the law in recruiting, hiring and placing workers on their premises.”

