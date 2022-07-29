Alagoas gets an injunction to suspend debt payment

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, suspended the payment of the August installment of the public debt of the state of Alagoas in contracts administered by the National Treasury Secretariat (STN), a federal agency.

The state government appealed to the STF on the grounds that there was a drop in revenues due to the loss of collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) after the change in the tax provided for by federal law.

The state of Alagoas reported that the loss of ICMS collection was estimated at R$ 461.5 million in the period between July and December 2022. The injunction was granted by Fux under the Original Civil Action (ACO) 3587.

Before Alagoas, the Maranhão had already obtained an injunction in the STF to suspend the payment of the installments due on the state debt with the Union and five more banks. The decision was made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The request was formalized in an Original Civil Action sent to the Court, in which the state of Maranhão said it was unable to meet the commitments (including the installments referring to July 2022) because of the drop in state revenues due to changes made to the legislation of ICMS.

Complementary Law 194/2022 limited tax rates on fuel, energy, transport and communications and it should reduce the revenues of the federative units in about R$ 54 billion until the end of the year, according to the state finance secretariats.