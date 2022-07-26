Aras says he does not accept allegation of fraud at the polls

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) released a video in which the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, defends the electronic ballot box and the harmony between the Powers. In the recording, lasting just over five minutes, the MPF presents a summary of the statements made by Aras on the 11th to “representatives of the foreign press” on “issues of interest to the entire population”, says the text published by the organ. Aras had been criticized internally in the MPF for having adopted a posture of silence after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) questioned the security of the Brazilian electoral system in a meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. The attorney general’s statements predate Bolsonaro’s meeting with diplomats, but they are nonetheless a message to the chief executive. In the recording, he states that the elections in Brazil will take place without major turmoil and that whoever is elected at the polls will take office, denying the possibility of a repetition of what happened in the United States, when the Capitol was invaded by Donald Trump followers who tried to prevent it. the ratification of the results of the polls that elected Joe Biden president.

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, has set for August 31 the trial of a lawsuit that may force companies to pay tens of billions of reais to the INSS in retroactive employer social security contributions on the third of their employees’ vacations.. This collection had been suspended in March 2014 by a decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which established the understanding that the amounts paid as a third of vacation would have an indemnification, and not a remunerative, nature, which would not impose the need to collect of the contribution. In August 2020, however, when judging extraordinary appeal of general repercussion, the STF signed a contrary thesis. Now, what is being discussed is whether the payments that were not made between March 2014 and August 2020 should be paid retroactively or if there will be a so-called modulation of the effects of the decision – that is, if the requirement of the employer’s share of the social security contribution on the vacation third must be initiated only after the decision rendered by the STF.

The national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that she hopes to add more parties to the coalition that will have former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a candidate for president.. The federation she refers to has PT, PCdoB and PV – the three acronyms will work, for another four years, as a single legend. In addition to these three parties, Lula already has four other parties in his coalition: the PSB, acronym for the vice-presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin, the Psol, the Solidarity and the Sustainability Network. Gleisi said that the expansion of alliances around Lula is a “goal” for the PT, and that this is because the 2022 election, according to her, “is not a normal election”. Gleisi also said that the PT has the entire convention period – which runs until August 5 – to define some negotiations in the states that are not yet consolidated.

The US government is investigating Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei. The country’s concern is that US cell towers equipped with the Chinese company’s handsets could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos and transmit it to China. One of five commissioners at the US Federal Telecommunications Commission told Reuters there was a risk that smartphone data obtained by Huawei could reveal troop movements near the sites. Reuters was unable to determine the exact location of the Chinese company’s equipment operating near military installations. The US Department of Commerce opened the investigation early last year and Huawei, in turn, declined to comment on the matter, but denied the US government’s allegations.

