Supermarket in Buenos Aires: consumer prices rose 36.2% in the first half of 2022. | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

the government of Argentina intensified the tasks of price control in supermarkets and hypermarkets in the country with the intention of “dismantling speculative manoeuvres”, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy published on Saturday. “Different areas of the government have intensified price control operations aimed at dismantling speculative maneuvers in different establishments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets,” the statement said. “We are planning to ensure the best inspection process. the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) destroyed it, going from 500 to 13 inspectors,” said Secretary of Commerce incumbent Martín Pollera.

This operation takes place two weeks after the Argentine government announced the renewal of the “Prices Care” program, a mechanism that aims to provide a “reference” value for the cost of products considered daily consumption. The plan resurfaced as a result of the high numbers of inflation in the country and as a way to freeze the prices of around 949 grocery, cleaning, perfumery, food and beverage products. “With the objective of taking care of the pockets of Argentines more effectively in the face of abuse and non-compliance, we are working in the Secretariat, with provinces and municipalities, to cover the entire national territory,” said Pollera. In addition, operations were also carried out in companies that produce mass consumer goods with “high market power” and in the transport of goods to regulate the corresponding documentation and avoid “tax evasion maneuvers”.