Argentina makes consumer financing in dollars more expensive with cards

The Central Bank of Argentina ordered on Thursday (28) the application of a higher interest rate for the financing of expenses in US currency with credit cards of more than US$ 200 per month.

The Central Bank’s board decided to apply the interest rate regulated by law for credit cards issued by financial institutions – a rate that currently hovers around 82% – when the account statement for the month registers a consumption of more than US$ 200 in foreign currency.

As for the financing of a statement of expenses with a card in local currency of up to 200,000 pesos (equivalent to US$ 1,457 at the official exchange rate) per month, the maximum rate set by the Central Bank of 62% will be maintained.

The measure seeks to discourage consumption in dollars and adds to other exchange restrictions in Argentina, which suffers from a shortage of foreign currency.

The new resolution was issued on a day marked by the decision of Argentine President Alberto Fernández to appoint the current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, as the new Minister of Economy, a portfolio that will also absorb the ministries of Agriculture and Productive Development.