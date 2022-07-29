July 29, 2022

WestfieldVoice News

Breaking News, World News and Videos

Argentina makes consumer financing in dollars more expensive with cards

1 min read
2 seconds ago Editorial Team


How did you feel about this matter?

Argentine President Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada on July 4, 2022.
Argentine President Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada on July 4, 2022.| Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Central Bank of Argentina ordered on Thursday (28) the application of a higher interest rate for the financing of expenses in US currency with credit cards of more than US$ 200 per month.

The Central Bank’s board decided to apply the interest rate regulated by law for credit cards issued by financial institutions – a rate that currently hovers around 82% – when the account statement for the month registers a consumption of more than US$ 200 in foreign currency.

As for the financing of a statement of expenses with a card in local currency of up to 200,000 pesos (equivalent to US$ 1,457 at the official exchange rate) per month, the maximum rate set by the Central Bank of 62% will be maintained.

The measure seeks to discourage consumption in dollars and adds to other exchange restrictions in Argentina, which suffers from a shortage of foreign currency.

The new resolution was issued on a day marked by the decision of Argentine President Alberto Fernández to appoint the current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, as the new Minister of Economy, a portfolio that will also absorb the ministries of Agriculture and Productive Development.

Editorial Team

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

What is the TSE working group against political violence

2 hours ago Editorial Team
3 min read

Inflation in the US puts Brazil on alert. TSE seeks to combat violence

3 hours ago Editorial Team
7 min read

Do good policies for families imply higher birth rates?

8 hours ago Editorial Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

1 min read

Argentina makes consumer financing in dollars more expensive with cards

2 seconds ago Editorial Team
3 min read

What is the TSE working group against political violence

2 hours ago Editorial Team
3 min read

Inflation in the US puts Brazil on alert. TSE seeks to combat violence

3 hours ago Editorial Team
7 min read

Do good policies for families imply higher birth rates?

8 hours ago Editorial Team