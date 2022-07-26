Argentina’s economic situation is worrying, says IMF

How did you feel about this matter?

O International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a warning about the Argentinaindicating that the economic situation is “very worrying”, and for the first time questioned the effectiveness of the economic policy of price control.

The statement about the concern with the Argentine economy is by Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, an IMF economist, in a press conference, responding to the newspaper La Nacion.

“Argentina is currently experiencing an inflationary process that is not anchored. Year-on-year inflation in June was 64%. There are expectations that it could increase even more. It is clear that reducing inflation for a more stable macroeconomic environment must be the country’s top priority,” he added.

The warning came after Argentina’s Economy Minister Silvina Batakis met IMF Director General Kristalina Georgieva in Washington and IMF officials in Washington.

The IMF presented this Tuesday in Washington its latest update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO), the organization’s main report with its projections for the global economy and its member countries. According to the agency, the growth forecast for Argentina was 4% this year, but the estimate is outdated in view of the vertiginous pace of the economic crisis in recent weeks.