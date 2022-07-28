Argentines take refuge in durable goods in the face of new economic crisis

Faced with the accelerated devaluation of the peso and persistent inflation, Argentines are currently focusing on getting rid of their currency and buying dollars, as well as taking refuge in durable goods such as appliances, cars, building materials and certain technologies.

The Argentine currency has deepened its weakness due to acceleration of inflation, which was already at 64% a year in June, and the expectation of a jump in the official exchange rate, not only due to the scarcity of reserves and lack of financing of the fiscal deficit, but because of the uncertainty in resolving macroeconomic imbalances arising from political differences within the government of Alberto Fernández.

“This has been a typical problem in Argentina for a long time, typical of Argentina’s high inflation,” Camilo Tiscornia, director of C&T Assessores Econômicos, told EFE, since since 1945 Argentina has been distancing itself from the rest of the world in relation to the dynamics of prices.

“This is causing a series of behaviors that do not exist in countries that have not had such high inflation,” Tiscornia said.

The usual refuge of Argentines is the purchase of dollars for hoarding, but now they have also started to anticipate the purchase of durable goods before they rise in price.

“People, as long as they continue with this level of uncertainty, will continue to buy durable goods to protect themselves from inflation, especially when they do not have access to financial information or financial instruments to protect themselves from inflation”, explained to Efe Matías Wilson, economist- head of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce.

According to Wilson, Argentines resort to household appliances, automobiles and some technological items – because they have a shorter useful life – and highlighted that “it is common” to advance costs by adding materials for construction, at the same time that they add up the expenses in pesos with tourism, which is also experiencing a boom in Argentina.

“People want to take the weight off your shoulders,” Wilson explained.

Merchandise

The consumer’s counterparty is the merchant or manufacturer who buys the commodity or retains its production.

“I would exhaust all the instances not to sell any kind of merchandise, including in dollars. First I would get financing, since the rates are negative in relation to inflation”, recommended this week a report by economist Salvador Distéfano.

In this instance are agricultural producers, who retain the harvest for export in the fields – the consultancy Equilibra estimates that there are about US$ 10.3 billion left to be commercialized – in the expectation of a more favorable exchange rate.

It is not convenient to sell with pesos because purchasing power is lost: the interest rate that remunerates time deposits is lower than expected inflation, while stock exchange instruments “are more risky, this is not what a more conservative person would do, is so sophisticated,” Tiscornia said.

The reserve-hungry Central Bank this week launched a transitional mechanism, with which it expects producers to liquidate around US$ 2.5 billion, allowing them to acquire foreign exchange on the official retail market for 30% of what is obtained from the sale of grains and convert the remainder into deposits with remuneration linked to the evolution of the official exchange rate.

Turbulence

Argentina has a program in place with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance a debt of US$ 40 billion dollars, but in the last month the deterioration of financial variables has intensified.

For Tiscornia, “we are beginning to see that the fiscal deficit will not decrease” and “the expectation is growing that this fiscal deficit will cause more inflation because the government does not have many alternatives to finance it, it will have to resort to issuing monetary policy and that implies more inflation”.

This month, moreover, the parallel exchange rate soared – 37% on the black market, the so-called “blue dollar”, and up to 34% on the financial exchange – due to the resignation of the now ex-Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán.

In dialogue with the IMF, new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis did not touch on the targets of 2.5% of GDP for this year’s primary deficit, monetary assistance to the Treasury of 1% of GDP and an increase in net international reserves. of US$ 5.8 billion and, in front of investors, said that he had the political support of all ranks of the ruling party to balance the public accounts.

Although the country risk has declined above 2,600 basis points, the uncertainty does not diminish, as the government is evaluating a possible replacement of Minister Batakis.

“It would be necessary to go to very specific announcements that the fiscal deficit is starting to fall now and that’s what’s hard to do politically,” Tiscornia said.

“The government is not entirely convinced that it has to do this because it is politically expensive. We are in this kind of limbo of great uncertainty and that causes financial volatility,” Tiscornia added.