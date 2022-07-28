Awareness of companies and users leads to more security on the network

Every day, virtual attacks carried out on companies of any segment and size have become commonplace. Comparing the current situation with the 90’s, it is evident that in the past the great concern was with the viruses that destroyed the information of the personal computers of the time, reaching the extremes of making them useless. Today, virtual invasions are more orchestrated and focused mainly on how much they will yield, whether financially or even as a form of retaliation from the business environment. Another contributing factor to the large number of online scams concerns legislation, which is still ineffective in fulfilling its role of protecting information.

According to a survey by the Ponemon Institute, for 2022, companies are expected to spend around US$ 172 billion to increase cybersecurity commitments and improve protection measures. As a result, according to the study, the key areas of focus for security innovation within organizations today are security automation, cloud migration, and education and training.

Cybersecurity for many is still a term that sounds strange and it is enough to ask people about how they protect their information on the internet to realize that the vast majority have no idea about the subject. Drawing a comparison, if they don’t care about personal data, sensitive corporate information is also extremely vulnerable even more when we include other variables such as home officepublic wifi, shared computer, the risks increase considerably.

Year after year, records in cybersecurity attacks are recorded. And this is a reflection of how much more digitized we are. In the current scenario, it is noted that the number of connected devices has grown considerably, with emphasis on the popularization of equipment such as smart home, sensors in the industry, wearables, that is, everything is connected, which increases the vulnerability of systems.

It is enough for a hacker to have some simple information about any citizen that he can open bank accounts, make financing, loans, purchases, issue credit cards or even sell the data to specialized gangs. Our digital identity, today, is a reality and cybersecurity should be everyone’s concern. We will increasingly have to invest in security, as the vulnerability of people and companies is very great.

Everson Holovaty has a degree in Mathematics, a postgraduate degree in

Systems Analysis and Development and an MBA in Strategic Business Management. He is the IT coordinator at Pormade Portas.