President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated in an event in SP | Photo: Isac Nobrega/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (25) that there is no reason to make ministerial changes in his government. The statement was made during an event on agribusiness in São Paulo. When addressing the issue, he mentioned by name the Ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, and praised their work. The information is from the newspaper. The globe.

Opponents criticized France’s role in articulating the meeting with ambassadors on 18 July. At the event, Bolsonaro (PL) questioned the security of the Brazilian electoral system. But the TSE has refuted these statements and says that the attempted attack did not violate the security of the equipment. Likewise, the TSE disputes the claim that a hacker could exclude candidate names from the polls. “At no time are the electronic voting machines connected to the internet, nor do they have a sign that gives access to another type of network connection”, says the court.

As for Guedes, the president said that “many people have already asked for his head”, but highlighted the release of emergency aid during the pandemic. The Minister of Economy, other members of the government and candidates who are allies of Bolsonaro also attended the event on agribusiness.