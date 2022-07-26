Budget cuts, spending caps and fiscal health

Another demonstration of the little care that the government and Congress show with public spending took place this Friday, when the federal government announced the blockade of BRL 6.7 billion in the execution of this year’s budget; the value was greater than the R$ 5 billion initially estimatedand adds to the BRL 8.7 billion already blocked throughout 2022 on two other occasions. The purpose of the cuts is to meet the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the increase in government spending using the inflation as a correction criterion. And, in the face of new contingencies, the temptation returns to attack what is the main fiscal adjustment instrument adopted by the country since the disaster of PT administrations, which not only spent as if there was no tomorrow, but also made an effort to make up what they were doing. through “creative accounting”.

Executive and Legislative had already worked to make room in the 2022 budget when, at the end of last year, they approved the PEC dos Precatórios, which, in addition to defaulting on part of the debts recognized in court, postponing their payment, changed the rule of calculation of the ceiling readjustment, making it more favorable to the government; As a result, an additional space of R$ 113 billion was created in this year’s budget, according to January data from the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), linked to the Senate. If the blanket is still so short halfway through the year, something is very wrong with the way the government and Congress handle taxpayer money.

Contingencies would not be necessary if there was a commitment to fiscal adjustment, macroeconomic reforms, a free budget and an end to the bad habit of appropriating taxpayers’ money using immoral mechanisms.

The problems range from structural issues to very specific circumstances that have arisen in recent years. The spending ceiling was an important fiscal adjustment tool, but it could not work alone; it depended on other reforms to improve the budget, either by attacking spending or reducing its stagnation. Of all that, just the Social Security Reform came out of paper, and even then in a watery version. THE administrative reform has been abandoned, and the “three Ds” (de-index, release and unbind) remain just a dream. To make matters worse, instead of the political class embracing the fiscal adjustment once and for all, it continued to create more expenses – in some cases, absurdly immoral, such as the electoral fund and the rapporteur’s amendments, which swallow tens of billions of reais; in others, the result of faith in the spontaneous generation of public money, such as the obligation for the federal government to transfer almost R$ 4 billion to states and municipalities for spending on culture, through the Paulo Gustavo Law, whose presidential veto Congress overrode.

As the temptation to spend money seems to be irresistible – regardless of the political orientation of the government in question –, but the pure and simple abolition of the spending ceiling would send a disastrous message to the financial market, the most recent option was to circumvent the rule, determining that new expenses simply do not enter the ceiling, as occurred in the processing of the Benefits PEC. This process of demoralization – “tacit abolition” perhaps best describes what is happening – does not go unnoticed, with the future yield curve rising, indicating that investors are asking for an ever-increasing return to lend their money to the government, as a sign of distrust. More surprising, perhaps, are the statements that try to relativize spending based on the record revenue that the government has recorded this year. “We are passing on the excess collection, the extraordinary results of dividends from state-owned companies. We are sharing it with the population,” said the minister. Paulo Guedes on the 12th of July.

This, however, is an attempt to turn vice into virtue. One of the merits of the spending ceiling is precisely that it prevents the government from taking advantage of good moments to increase spending, often creating permanent spending when the circumstances that brought more money into the public coffers are temporary – no one guarantees, for example, that the collection will follow. breaking records and that SOEs will continue to pay dividends at current levels. Taking advantage of the inflow of money to increase spending was exactly what PT did after years of strong growth at the end of its second term. Squid, and the result was not long in coming, with the biggest recession in the country’s history. The spending ceiling ensures that any additional resources are allocated not to new expenditures, but to generating surpluses and reducing public debt, which in the Brazilian case is much higher than the average for emerging countries in terms of the debt-to-GDP ratio. There would be a lot to “share with the population” without electoral funding or rapporteur amendments, for example, eliminating the need to circumvent the ceiling.

Contingencies would not be necessary if the Executive and Legislature were committed to carrying out the fiscal adjustment, complementing the spending ceiling with other macroeconomic reforms that rationalize public spending, releasing the budget and abandoning the bad habit of appropriating taxpayers’ money using immoral mechanisms. – here, we can also include the Judiciary, with its aid and other trinkets. As a matter of fact, if there was a sincere concern about public spending, perhaps not even the spending ceiling would be necessary. What we have, however, is the exact opposite, which jeopardizes the poor fiscal health that the country still enjoys.