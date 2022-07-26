Coins commemorating the 200 Years of Independence of Brazil have a face value of R$5 and R$2 | Photo: Raphael Ribeiro/BC

The Central Bank (BC) launched this Tuesday (26) two commemorative coins for the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil manufactured by Casa da Moeda. One of them is silver and the other is cupronickel (alloy of copper and nickel). The pieces are intended for collectors, who can now buy them on the website. Medal Club. The silver coin has a face value of R$5, but will cost R$420. With a face value of R$2, the cupronickel version will cost R$34.

Although cheaper, the cupronickel version is the first coin in Brazilian history with colored details on one side. The obverse (front) has a green and yellow stripe, accompanied by the first stanza of the Independence Anthem and has a face value of R$2. painter Pedro Américo, in the painting Independence or Death.

The silver version has a Brazilian flag on the front, accompanied by a face value of R$5 and the first stanza of the Independence Anthem. The back depicts the session of the Council of State, chaired by Princess Leopoldina and with the participation of José Bonifácio, which culminated in the sending of letters asking Dom Pedro to break with the Portuguese crown. With information from Agência Brasil.