Centrão wants to make electoral budget more flexible. Government asks state-owned companies for money

Four Centrão parties presented to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this week an action to make the use of resources in the electoral campaign more flexible. The objective is to allow a party to finance other parties’ candidacies for positions in the Legislature, as long as they are aligned to support a candidate for governor. The action is considered strategic for the formation of different alliances in the states. understand why.

PT disputes. In the final stretch for the definitions about the October elections, the relationship between the PT and its allies is far from pacified. In different states there are edges to be trimmed. Find out what these disputes are.

Disengage from the electorate. Polls show a mismatch between presidential and governor elections in at least three states in the country: most voters prefer former president Lula, but reject a left-wing governor. Understand what explains it.

Politics, Economy and the World

State money. Considered a preview of inflation, the IPCA-15 of July registered a deceleration in relation to the previous month. The Ministry of Economy asked state-owned companies to evaluate the possibility of anticipating the payment of new dividends to the government. know why.

investigation request. Senators who were part of the Covid CPI asked the STF to investigate the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo. The reason is the filing request of actions against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies, opened from the commission’s report.

spin around the world. The serious economic crisis in Argentina has now led to the stoppage in car sales. The IMF warned the effects of China’s slowdown on the global economy. and understand what’s behind the wave of referendums to change constitutions around the world.

Opinion of the Gazette

The price of incentive to spend. Since 2016, the Union has already paid BRL 46.5 billion to honor debts incurred and unpaid by states and municipalities. The data are in a National Treasury report released earlier this month – in the first half of this year alone, payments totaled R$ 4.6 billion. Here’s an excerpt from the Gazette’s opinion:

The fiscal chaos experienced by some states and municipalities – as there are, yes, good examples throughout Brazil – was not created by petismo, but was enhanced by the irresponsibility promoted from 2007 onwards. However, even later governments were not able to reverse the process.

What else do you need to know today

Alert. No evidence for cannabis use against mental illness, says Psychiatric Association

Happiness and political beliefs. Conservatism may be the remedy for an increasingly unhappy world

Behavior. Strong family ties are key for teenagers to learn to deal with fears and achievements

Article. Dictionary faces criticism for including gender identity in definitions of “female” and “male”

Columns and articles

Ineffectiveness of antidepressants. A recent study examined the effect of antidepressants and found that they may have little or no effectiveness. In an article, Theodore Dalrymple says why this conclusion should not surprise us.

Thaméa Danelon explain if recording the doctor who raped a patient is legally illegal.

Paulo Uebel shows that Brazil needs to overcome deviations that made BNDES a Robin Hood in reverse.

to inspire

On top of the world at 68. At 68 years of age, Joel Kriger became the oldest Brazilian to reach the summit of the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. Get to know a little of his history, the details of the adventure and what the next achievement should be.

