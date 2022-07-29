July 29, 2022

CGU points out irregular payments of Emergency Aid

emergency aid 2021
According to the CGU document, approximately 5.2 million people managed to receive the aid improperly| Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

An audit carried out by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) found irregularities in the payment of Emergency Aid during the pandemic. According to the report, there were cases of use of CPF by dead people to receive the benefit, minors on the list, people with income above the allowed, cases of employed people who obtained the aid, payment to federal and military public servants, among other cases. . Adding all the payments identified as irregular, the damage to the public coffers reaches R$ 9.4 billion. According to the CGU document, approximately 5.2 million people managed to receive the aid improperly.

“Database crossings were aimed at evaluating whether payments were made in compliance with the eligibility criteria defined in specific legislation and, in this way, providing subsidies to the Ministry of Citizenship in the conduct of its actions”, informed the Comptroller General. of the Union. The folder has not yet commented on the problems reported by the audit.

According to the CGU, the audit found 135,000 cases of payment to beneficiaries with an indication of death. Almost 2 million people with an active formal employment relationship registered in the FGTS Collection and Social Security Information form also received Emergency Aid. The CGU report also recorded 58,900 beneficiaries who are active in the Armed Forces, 42 federal civil servants, one with an elective position, 411 under 18, among other categories.

To help reduce the effects of the pandemic on workers who were left without income, the federal government paid nine installments in 2020 and another seven in 2021. In total, the transfer made through Emergency Aid was approximately R$ 359 million.

