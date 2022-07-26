The Ministry of Labor and Welfare released this Monday (25) the schedule for the payment of aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers affected by the high price of fuel. The benefits will be paid from August to December, with the August installment being paid double in relation to the other installments.

The July and August installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro will be paid together on August 9, totaling R$ 2 thousand. The other installments, which will be paid until December, will be equivalent to R$ 1 thousand.

Regarding Taxi Assistance, the maximum limit of each installment amounts to R$ 1,000, and may reach R$ 2,000 in August (paid on different dates in the same month), but the actual amounts will depend on the number of taxi drivers registered by the city halls. If there are more taxi drivers registered than expected, the value for each one will be lower. Taxi Assistance will begin to be paid on August 16th.

Who is entitled?

The Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro) can be granted to autonomous cargo transporters registered until May 31 at the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C). The registration must be active, with a valid CPF and National Driver’s License required.

Each carrier will receive the fixed amount, regardless of the number of vehicles it has. Every month, the Ministry of Infrastructure will forward updated data from the RNTR-C to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Taxi drivers registered with city halls, holders of concessions or permits issued by May 31, will be entitled to the benefit. No action by taxi drivers will be required. In case of doubt, the driver should contact the city hall to verify the municipal register. The provision of information will be entirely up to the city halls (or the government of the Federal District, in the case of the federal capital). With information from Agência Brasil.

Check the payment schedule Truck Driver Assistance

Portion Payday Active data in the Ministry of Infrastructure July and August 9/8 (double value) until 7/22 September 9/24 until 9/11 October 10/22 until 9/10 November 11/26 until 11/13 December 12/17 until 4/12

Check the Taxi Assistance payment schedule