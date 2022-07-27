China imposes new lockdown in Wuhan, city where pandemic started

How did you feel about this matter?

Covid-19 test in Shanghai: restrictive measures in Wuhan were imposed in Jiangxia district, where nearly 1 million people live

Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed a lockdown in Jiangxia district, in the city of Wuhan, after identifying four asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the region, where about 970,000 people live.

Origin of the Covid-19 pandemic (theories are from contamination by animals sold at a local seafood market or leakage of the virus from a laboratory), Wuhan, which imposed in early 2020 the first lockdown against the disease in the world, will now have at least another three days of “temporary control measures”.

In Jiangxia, bars, restaurants, shops, places of worship, schools and tourist attractions have been closed, public transport has been suspended and residents are not allowed to leave the district except in cases of extreme necessity.

In four neighborhoods, considered high risk, residents were prohibited from leaving their homes. In four other neighborhoods designated as medium risk, residents cannot leave the condominiums where they live.

China adopts a Covid-zero policy, imposing quarantines in neighborhoods and even entire cities when few cases of the disease are recorded – measures that have impact on the country’s economy.