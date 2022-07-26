Chris Tonietto and Judicial Activism Against Freedom of Expression

The Pandora’s box of contempt for freedoms and constitutional guarantees, once opened, proves to be increasingly difficult to close. The most recent example is that of court conviction, in the first instanceby the federal deputy Chris Tonietto (PL-RJ) due to a post on social media, made two years ago, which was considered discriminatory towards the community LGBT. This is an emblematic situation, as it manages to combine, in a single case, the effects of a wrong decision by the Supremethe ideological activism of sectors of the Federal Public Ministry It’s from Judiciarythe excessive relativization of the freedom of expression and the denial of a very important guarantee granted by the Constitution to parliamentarians.

In June 2020 – a year after the Supreme Court decision that equated homophobia with racism -, commenting on recent cases of pedophilia, the deputy had written on her Facebook profile: “Explicitly defended by some exponents of the LGBT movement, pedophilia is being visibly introduced in the country as a factor of dissolution of trust in family relationships and moral corruption of an entire generation of children exposed to a abominable eroticization from the earliest childhood. We will ceaselessly fight the spread of pedophilia in Brazil and the harmful ideologies that support it”. The following month, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights recommended that she recant the “false information” published and asked the deputy to cite sources that substantiate her claim. As this would not have happened, in February 2021 three prosecutors filed a public civil action against the parliamentarian, who was sentenced days ago by federal judge Italia Poppe Bertozzi, of the 24th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

It is glaringly obvious that criticism of certain people never implies the imputation of anything to the entire group to which these people belong.

In the conviction, the magistrate states that “there are limits to freedom of expression”, and with that we will all agree. The big problem is that this statement has been used indiscriminately to curtail speeches and statements that should never have been censored, and the case of Chris Tonietto fits perfectly into this situation. To pursue the deputy, prosecutors Ana Padilha, Julio Araujo and Sérgio Suiama alleged that the publication on social media “falsely induces public opinion to believe that the entire group of homosexual people would be prone to commit the serious crimes that revolve around pedophilia”. ”, which is a grotesque exaggeration. Tonietto clearly refers to “some exponents”, and not to every LGBT activist or every homosexual or transgender person. It is glaringly obvious that criticism of certain people never implies the imputation of anything to the entire group to which these people belong.

And this leads us to the second relevant point: it is undeniable that there is an organized movement that intends to “normalize” or even legalize pedophilia, with the right to associations spread mainly across North America and Europe – in Netherlands there is even a recognized political party, albeit with fewer than a dozen members. This is a decades-old movement, a child of the sexual revolution of the 1960s. In 1977, a large part of the French intellectual elite signed a letter calling for the legalization of all sexual relations between adults and adolescents under 15 years of age in France. Among the signatories were philosophers – some of them homosexuals, most of them on the left – such as Louis Althusser, Michel Foucault, Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, Jacques Derrida, Gilles Deleuze and Roland Barthes. In 1979, several of them used the pages of the leftist newspaper release to defend a pedophile awaiting trial, claiming that the girls aged 6 to 12 he lived with were happy in his company, and that “the love of children is also the love of their bodies. Desire and freely consented sexual games have their place in relationships between children and adults.”

In Brazil, the most emblematic case is that of one of the main LGBT leaders in Brazil, the anthropologist Luiz Mott, from Grupo Gay da Bahia. In his 2003 book Chronicles of an Out Gayhe argues that “therefore, as long as there is respect for the freedom of others, delicacy, reciprocity and absence of abuse of power due to physical or social superiority on the part of the older person, there is no logical reason to justify the conviction tout court of affective-sexual relationships between adults and minors” – Tonietto even claimed to have sent this excerpt in response to the MPF. Both Mott and French intellectuals argue that it is not a case of defending the sexual violation of minors, but of a consensual relationship; well, this is still pedophilia and abuse, especially because children and pre-adolescents rarely (if ever) have the full dimension of what happens in sexual intercourse. And it is well known that abusers prefer, rather than violence, to win the child’s trust with gifts or other treats until they achieve their goal, in a “consent” that is only illusory.

In short, that there is a movement to achieve social or legal acceptance of pedophilia, albeit under the guise of “consent”, is indisputable; and that this movement includes LGBT leadership is equally true. It can even be said that Tonietto should have mentioned the concrete cases of Mott and the French in his publication, to reinforce his argument; but it can never be said that the information brought by it is false, much less that it creates a generalization against the entire population or the LGBT movement. Unfortunately, the fact that so far the STF has not judged the motions for clarification that were intended to protect freedom of expression, since the 2019 decision was silent on the subject, allows even unequivocally true speeches like that of the deputy to be persecuted. by more ideological members of the Public Ministry and the Judiciary (and no one will understand here that we are referring to the totality of prosecutors or judges in the country).

For that reason alone, Tonietto’s case would be extremely serious, but to it is added the violation of parliamentary immunity, guaranteed in article 53 of the Constitution, whose caput states that “deputies and senators are inviolable, civilly and criminally, for any of their opinions, words and votes”. In her decision, Judge Italia Bertozzi stated that “it is not possible, therefore, to extend the immunity [parlamentar] to the point of making it shield any and all manifestations emitted by the citizen, who, exercising an elective mandate, utters offensive opinions to people and/or collectivities, with no etiological link with the position held”, in an attempt to refuse Tonietto the constitutional protection to your words. However, the type of warning made by the parliamentarian does have an “etiological link with the position held”, as it also concerns her activity as an elected representative of the people. In this way, parliamentary immunity is advanced even more ostensibly than in the case of the deputy Daniel Silveirabecause of Tonietto’s statements it cannot even be said that they were deplorable as his colleague’s had been, although both are equally protected constitutionally.

The fallacious persecution against the deputy portrays the inversion of priorities of the institutions of public power, which are leaving aside the real problem, the defense of the regulation of pedophilia, to invest against those who warn society about this militancy. Stifling the dissemination of inconvenient truths that concern only a few people, and not the whole community, does nothing to help in the worthy objective of combating prejudice against the LGBT population.