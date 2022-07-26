The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes (PDT). | Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil.

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, proposed this Thursday (21) a proposal to impose a ceiling of R$ 6 thousand for the retirement of the federal civil service. He presented the proposal during a debate promoted by the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp) held to hear the proposals of the presidential candidates. About 250 businessmen participated in the event.

“The people [põe um teto] for military, general prosecutor, judge, minister, R$ 6 thousand for those who enter [na carreira após o início da vigência da hipotética alteração]. Public pension ceiling. For those who enter, the young officer when he enters, he will know that he will have a salary of R$ 25 thousand, but when he retires he will have 6 thousand. And whatever you want more, it goes from capitalization, supplementary pension”, he said.

Ciro also said that he intends to reduce indirect taxation on consumption, reported Valor Econômico. He stated that the seat of Brazil’s economic crisis passes through the state of São Paulo and that the exit from it too. “The seat of the Brazilian crisis is São Paulo, and the way out of the Brazilian crisis necessarily passes through São Paulo. If the São Paulo leadership does not understand this, Brazil is an orphan. It will not be my Ceará that will lead the ideological revolution that we need to establish in the country”, he stressed.

Fiesp should receive Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) on August 1st; and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on August 9. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and André Janones (Avante) were invited, but have not yet confirmed their presence.