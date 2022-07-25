Biden tests positive for Covid-19, but is doing well. People close to him are not infected. | Photo: EFE/Yuri Gripas/POOL

Diagnosed with Covid-19, US President Joe Biden has no serious symptoms. White House Covid coordinator Ashish Jha told ABC News this Sunday (24) that Biden is feeling fine and that 17 identified people who have recently been with the president have not tested positive.

According to White House protocol Biden, 79, will remain in isolation until he tests negative for Covid-19.

Last Thursday (21), in a video released by the White House, the president reassured the Americans and the next day he participated in meetings virtually.