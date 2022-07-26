Companies need to prepare young people for the job market

Why are we increasingly looking for opportunities for youth employability issues in Brazil? Why have NGOs and companies allied together to train and employ professionals that the market does not see as potent? Where does this obsession for the future of young people in the country come from?

The answers come through a cut of data presented in the publication Synthesiswhich has just been launched by the Social Opportunity Institute (IOS) with the aim of drawing a true map of youth in Brazil and making clear the role of each member of society in the urgent development of these powers of the future.

The data presented in the publication show that the young population in Brazil is currently the largest in history – there are more than 47 million people between the ages of 15 and 29. It is also the most affected by unemployment in Brazil, reaching a rate of 27.1% in the first quarter of 2020, among young people aged between 18 and 24. Well above the general average of 12.2% for the country in the period.

We are ending a cycle in which we will have more productive young people than people over 50. In the new decade, we will have more adult audiences, as a result of increased longevity. According to IBGE data, in 2050, Brazil will be the 6th country with the largest elderly population in the world, ahead of other developed countries. Right there, in 2030, eight years from now, we will have more elderly people than people up to 14 years old.

Taking care of the future of young people is to ensure tomorrow working like a gear, making the economy turn in a sustainable way. For that, they need a job today. They need adequate opportunities to develop them professionally. They need support for their studies.

According to the data mentioned in the Synthesis87.4% of students who graduate from high school come from the public network, but only 18% of young people up to 25 years of age seek graduation, since 74% of undergraduate vacancies are available in the private school network, with only 26% in the public network.

But employers are wrong to focus their searches on young professionals at universities. This hampers the educational and professional advancement of the vast majority who come from public education and need the job to fund a college.

The publication’s data also show that, last year, 17% of young people between 15 and 29 years old pay their bills and still contribute to the family income and 6% of young people fully support their families. It’s a lot of responsibility for so few opportunities that the country offers.

That is why the constant concern with the development of young people has been the agenda of those who are really attentive to the future of our society. In an election year, it is very important to emphasize that the candidate for any public office who does not present a government plan that prioritizes young people, that develops new public policies to support job creation and guarantee professional development, does not deserve his vote. Not having a defined government plan regarding the young person means that the candidate is not concerned with violence, with the development of the country and that he does not intend to do anything for a generation that represents the future.

As for the business sector, which will benefit the most from professionals who will guarantee their efficiency and their existence in the very near future, a role will not come from governments. It is necessary to take this front and actually open up opportunities for him. Employers need to understand that our young people don’t arrive ready to work. There are many obstacles, especially among young people in situations of social vulnerability. Their path to formal employment is very tortuous and long. And their training is also part of the entrepreneur’s responsibility.

Vocational training courses have sought to join efforts with companies and institutions that are genuinely concerned with giving back to society some of what they have achieved. These courses provide young people with the knowledge most demanded by companies and, above all, work on behavioral skills that will ensure advancement and progress in the profession. In addition to the knowledge they acquire in the courses, the young Brazilian, resilient by nature, carries with them the desire to learn, innovate and create.

One of the outstanding sectors in the training of manpower is the IT area. The acceleration of digitalization in Brazil has increased the demand for qualified professionals for the sector and this represents a great opportunity for those who want to enter the job market. Based on data from Salary Guide 2022, from Robert Half, 63% of CIOs (Chief Innovation Officer) say it will be more challenging to find qualified professionals in technology this year. Thus, the technology sector is for employment as well as young people from the periphery.

Boosting a young person’s professional development through education and employment opportunities is indeed aligned with the companies’ sustainable development and ESG agenda. This generates a positive social impact and contributes to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) proposed by the UN, which provides for quality education, decent work and economic growth and the reduction of inequalities.

This view is also up to companies. When this becomes clear as the company’s strategic objective, we will no longer need to explain why we still need the quota law so much to encourage and guarantee the entry of a part of young people who still want to enter universities.

Faced with inequalities and so many factors that distance and hinder the agile entry of these young people into the world of work, companies have a crucial role to play in opening their doors and engaging their peers in a citizen conscience, so that they can embrace with it the objective of training and employ the young people who will shape the society of tomorrow.

It is the citizen conscience that we have been searching for a long time at the polls, election after election. It is from her that comes the attitude of joining efforts between companies, NGOs, schools and so many channels for the real social transformation that the country needs. This starts from the gates to the inside of the companies. This is the best contribution as a transforming agent to bring opportunities to young talents and act to reduce inequalities and eradicate poverty in Brazil. Because when young talent grows, their company grows, society advances. This is the Brazil we want!

Kelly Lopes Graduated and post-graduated in Information Technology, specialist in Management for the Third Sector with an MBA in Business Management from FGV. She is the superintendent of the Social Opportunity Institute (IOS) and vice president of the Amigos das Crianças Projects (PAC).