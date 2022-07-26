Payment of the third batch refund will be made on July 29, 2022 | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The consultation of the third batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022 was opened, on the morning of this Friday (22), by the Federal Revenue. Residual refunds from previous years were also included in this batch.

According to the IRS, 5,242,668 taxpayers are part of the third batch and will receive their refunds on July 29, next Friday. The total bank credit of this stage will be R$ 6.3 billion.

To find out if the IR refund is part of this lot, it is necessary to access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The consultation can also be made through the Federal Revenue app.

Payment of the refund will be made in the bank account informed by the taxpayer in the Income Tax Return, directly or by indicating the PIX key. According to the IRS, if for some reason the credit is not carried out, the amount will be available for redemption at Banco do Brasil for up to one year.