Commerce in downtown Curitiba | Photo: André Rodrigues/Gazeta do Povo/Arquivo

The Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) increased by 0.5 points from June to July and reached 79.5 points. This is the highest level since August 2021, when the ICC had reached 81.8 points.

According to information from Agência Brasil, it was the second consecutive increase in the ICC. From May to June, the indicator had grown 3.5 points. Calculated by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), the index has a scale that goes from zero to 200.

The increase was motivated by the Expectations Index – consumers’ perception of the future -, which rose 0.7 point and reached 86.6 points. The Current Situation Index – confidence in the present – dropped 0.1 point and closed at 70 points.