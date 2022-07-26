Conventions define candidates. MP denounces perpetrator of crime in Foz

This Wednesday (20) the period of party conventions began, which will formalize the candidates who will contest the October elections. In the presidential race, the so-called third way arrives “skating” in the polls, however, outline plans to grow in the campaign. The first party to make its candidacy official was the PDT, which confirmed the name of Ciro Gomes for its fourth presidential race. In his speech, he criticized Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). see how it went.

EN without Lula. This Thursday (21) the PT convention will take place, which will confirm former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a candidate for the presidency. He, however, will not participate in the event. understand why.

New search. The new electoral poll released by PoderData showed the shortest distance between Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro in the surveys of this institute since the month of April. Check the detailed numbers.

Politics, Economy and the World

Crime in Foz. The Public Ministry of Paraná filed a complaint against Jorge Guaranho, the criminal agent who killed the PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu, Marcelo Arruda. Prosecutors had a different understanding of the police investigation. understand what has changed.

32 years of ECA. On the 13th, the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) completed 32 years and is an important instrument for the protection of childhood in Brazil. However, experts believe that there is a need to improve the application of the law in practice. Check out the main challenges.

spin around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a new “fairer” world order is being created. In Argentina, protests demand the creation of aid to alleviate the social situation. know why Japan wants to be the third country that invests the most in defense.

Opinion of the Gazette

The truth about Lava Jato spending. If the ministers of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) have clearly demonstrated their desire to pursue those responsible for Operation Lava Jato in the Federal Public Ministry, making their contribution to dismantling the fight against corruption in Brazil, the country can at least rejoice with the fact that the institution’s technical staff is guided by impartiality and the search for the truth of the facts. Here’s an excerpt from the Gazette’s opinion:

There was no waste, much less irregularity in Lava Jato expenses – a fact also attested by the Attorney General’s Office, which in a document of hundreds of pages, dated May 30, compared the possible alternatives to the task force model and concluded that there was no cheaper option for the needs of that investigation.

Read the full editorial

What else do you need to know today

Tax system. As taxes increasingly advance on the middle class and the poorest

TSE data. Voter Profile: Learn more about the 156 million eligible to vote in 2022

Structural reforms. Military, rural, MEI: old and new threats will require more changes in Social Security

Minas Gerais. MPF: Victim forgiveness should not be considered for acquittal in case of domestic violence

Columns and articles

China and the “Marxist hurricane”. Last month, Colombians elected a former far-left terrorist to the presidency. Timothy Doescher and Luke Posegate’s article explains why the real beneficiary of this choice is the Chinese Communist Party.

Paulo Polzonoff Jr.

account the incredible case of a country that could implode because of… toasters.

Daniel Lopez shows how the greatest weapon of war of all time has been put into action.

to inspire

