Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira. | Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado

Defense ministers from eleven countries of the Americas participate, in Brasília, in a forum to debate ideas on security, migratory flows, environmental issues, cyberspace defense, among other topics. The Brazilian minister, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, and peers from the Americas will also reinforce the commitment to values ​​such as peace, democracy and collaboration with the humanitarian actions of the United Nations (UN) during the XV Conference of Ministers of Defense of the Americas. The event continues until Friday (29).

At the end of the event, the ministers must sign the “Brasilia Declaration”, a letter of commitment on what will be discussed and also to reaffirm their commitment to respect the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

In addition to Brazil, they must participate in the XV Conference of Ministers of Defense of the following countries: Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, United States, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay.