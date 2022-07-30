Deputies increase advertising spending during election season

The elections are less than five months away. We are already bombarded with electoral propaganda in the various media, containing promises – from the simplest to the most outlandish.

Well, the resources used in advertising must come from somewhere, right? And where is this money from? It comes from us, we are tired of knowing, from the pocket of the population.

This election will be unlike any other. In my view, Brazilian politics has never been so polarized. Therefore, federal deputies have already armed themselves to face the challenge. According to open data from the Federal Chamber, deputies increased their spending on advertising by 20% in the previous election.

For this purpose alone, R$ 27 million was allocated in the first five months of the year. In 2021, during the same period, the amount was R$ 22 million. In relation to 2020, the increase reaches 43% (R$ 18.97 million) and 52% compared to 2019 (R$ 17.88 million).

The practice is provided for in the Chamber’s bylaws and is not illegal. In fact, publicizing the work of parliamentarians is even necessary. It is part of accountability to the electorate. But is it really necessary to have such high expenses for this purpose?

We understand that with inflation the cost of various services and products has risen absurdly. But what we see is that the expenses are only increasing, year after year. And that’s worrying, since it’s money coming out of our pockets.

I make it clear that I am not saying that the practice is illegal. She is not. But these are increases of more than 40% from one year to the next – you have to keep your eyes open.

Deputies are investing in a mechanism that, in a way, serves to render accounts to the population. But the provision is often flawed and does not meet what the population needs to know. What is reported is sometimes nothing more than false advertising.

It’s our money we’re talking about. It is necessary to be critical of these values ​​at all times, demanding transparency and accountability.

Antonio Tuccilio is president of the National Confederation of Public Servants (CNSP).