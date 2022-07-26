Dictionary faces criticism for including gender identity in definitions of “female” and “male”

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary [tradicional do inglês americano] online once again faces criticism for introducing gender identity ideology in their definitions of “male” and “female”.

“Female”, primarily defined in the online dictionary as “related to or equivalent to sex that typically has the ability to bear offspring or produce eggs”, now includes the secondary definition “having a gender identity that is opposite to that of a male”.

Similarly, the secondary definition of “male” is “having a gender identity that is opposite to that of female”. [N. do T.: importante notar que

no inglês, ao contrário do português, é comum se referir a seres humanos com as

palavras cognatas de “fêmea” e “macho” de forma meramente descritiva, neutra

quanto à valoração, assim como se faz com animais.]

The entries were changed that way in 2020, but criticism has resurfaced after the new definitions recently circulated on social media. The presenter of [empresa conservadora de mídia] daily wire Matt Walsh and the conservative account Libs of Tiktok tweeted last Tuesday (19) images of expanded definitions compared to past editions of the dictionary, which resulted in a resurgence of negative responses to the Merriam-Webster.

In addition to including gender identity as a legitimate definition for “male” and “female”, the Merriam-Webster added the words “typically has the ability” to both of the original definitions of “female” as “the sex that bears the offspring”. and produces eggs” and “male” as “the sex that produces relatively small and generally mobile gametes that fertilize the eggs of a female”.

These changes suggest a agreement

with the transgender community’s claim that a person’s gender identity is legitimate even if they do not have the same physical characteristics or capabilities as the gender they claim to embody.

Many who criticize the subtle reset

of “male” and “female” in the Merriam-Webster ultimately regard it as an attack on the ideas of objective truth and reality, and think that this reflects the contempt of culture for the biological reality of “masculine” and “feminine” as something “transphobic” and even “dangerous”.

This redefinition is a continuation of Merriam-Webster’s identity direction. In 2019, the dictionary chose as its Word of the Year the pronoun “they”

[que normalmente é a terceira pessoa do plural, “eles”]with “a single person whose gender identity is non-binary” appearing among the definitions — a nod to the non-binary community; and similarly added gender identity to its secondary definitions of “boy” and “girl” for “a child whose gender identity is masculine” and “a person whose gender identity is feminine”.

O Daily Signal asked for a statement from Merriam-Webster, but received no response until the story was closed.

©2022 Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.