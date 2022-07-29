Do good policies for families imply higher birth rates?

That the stork carries a cloth with a baby at the end of its beak is, though poetic, an incomplete favor: right after leaving the load, the bird turns around and says goodbye. Let the parents do “the rest”. Therefore, if someone – the State, let’s say – lends them a hand in the form of financial support and available time, not only are they grateful, but they can decide to have more offspring.

One YouGov survey for the Institute for Family Studies, mid-2021, found that the aid “threat” can work. More than 2,500 US adults (901 of whom were already parents) were asked whether they would have children (or more, if they already had) if they each earned $300 a month. Nearly half of those who already had children and 43% of those who didn’t (but saw it as a goal) said the money would encourage them to take the step. Of those who, on the other hand, did not want to know about children at all, 12% assured that the help could make them change their minds.

Family policies are largely focused on this aspect – the increase in birth rates, especially in developed countries, where babies are increasingly scarce. But the matter is not restricted to births. According to definition According to UNICEF, “family policies” are actions designed by governments to benefit families with the time at their disposal, financial resources and services. Their breadth and correct application depend on whether they serve as a foundation “for the success of children at school, that of adults at work, [e] the ability of children and families to move out of poverty and enjoy lasting health”.

Roughly speaking, family policies are articulated in variants such as: paid leave for maternity, paternity, and periods of child care at home; the time of breastfeeding paid in the first six months of the child’s life; providing parents with a system of accessible and quality day care; and income transfers, tax discounts and salaries to cover the care, health, food, etc. needs of minors.

For all this, of course, it is necessary to have a good reserve and better political will. According to OECD database, club member countries spend an average of 2.34% of GDP on family allowances. Spain does not reach 1.5%, but, around it, Denmark, France and Sweden are close to 3.5%. As for the type of aid, most European Union countries opt for direct aid and tax exemptions, and the rest (Spain included) for injecting the money into the service network.

It is worth adding, at this point, that none of the previous variants is an automatic guarantee that, once applied, they will positively modify fertility rates – something that can be said with greater certainty about other phenomena, such as child poverty.

Poland: “Family 500+”

Poland and Hungary are good examples of this. In both countries, governments devote large sums of money to family policies, but the fertility curve did not move in the same way in both cases.

In this, the weight of tradition should be noted, as Warsaw and Budapest do not start from the same kilometer. In Poland there was not such a strong tradition of family support as in Hungary. For example, during the period of communism (from 1947 to 1989), the network of day care centers for children under three years old covered only 5% of this population, while for the older ones (those between three and six years old), the The highest number of enrollments was reached in 1985, with 50.2%, and then it fell again.

Current policies in the form of economic support and family conciliation measures, as well as support for the educational advancement of minors, show that there is a greater interest. so much so that 90.2% of children Polish women aged between three and six are included in the education system; Progressive maternity leave is granted (20 weeks for the first child, 31 for the second, 33 for the third, etc.), and parental leave for both parents of up to 32 weeks during the baby’s first years. As for economic assistance, each family sees a monthly sum for each child enter their bank account: the equivalent of 20 euros until the child turns five; 26 euros from five to 18, and 28 euros up to 24.

To the support network is added the star program of Polish family policy: the Familia 500+, created in 2016, through which 500 zlotys (118 euros) are transferred to families for each child. up to 18 years of age, irrespective of the income level of the parents. In 2020 were dedicated to that aid almost 8.3 billion euros, 31% more than in 2019.

With this and other support, did the number of births and the fertility rate increase? At first, it looked like they were going to go up, but no. the births are falling steadily since 2017: from 10.4 per 1,000 inhabitants that year to 7.8 in the first four months of 2022. the second indexhowever, it grew slightly between 2016 and 2017 (from 1.39 to 1.48 children per woman), but since then until 2020 it has returned to 1.39.

“If it weren’t for the help…”

On this mismatch between family spending and birth rates, Professor Tomasz Inglot of Minnesota State University, an expert on the welfare states of central and eastern Europe, comments: “Many scholars have been able to demonstrate a short-term effect on birth rates. birth rates, for example, in France, Sweden and, for a brief period, in Poland (2016-18), with a sudden increase in births due to big improvements in family support spending, but it doesn’t usually last long”.

As she explains, “there are many cultural and economic factors involved, it is difficult to demonstrate that a single specific policy works. Today, all over the world, women delay or refuse childbirth for a variety of reasons, including certain lifestyle choices and educational goals, and it is not possible to pinpoint a single factor such as policy change”.

There have been no more cribs, in fact… but the Polish family has continued to gain well-being thanks to this preferential approach. According to an extensive study of site Big InfoMonitor on the concrete benefits of the Family 500+ during the coronavirus pandemic, the program turned out to be a key element for the sustenance of households (so said 30% of respondents). Likewise – and pandemics aside –, 17% of those consulted said that the program helped them get to the end of the month, and 26%, that it made it easier for them to acquire goods and services that were previously unthinkable for their pockets.

Finally, perhaps one of the best signs has been the reduction in child poverty, which from 22.5% in 2015, dropped to 17% in 2020. “The disproportionate drop [do número] of children affected by relative poverty in 2017, compared to 2016, and the relatively low percentage since then, is largely due to this program, although an independent evaluation has not yet been carried out”, acknowledged two years ago a report of the EU Court of Auditors.

Hungary: house, car, time with the kids…

In Hungary, however, the stimuli that family policies presuppose have boosted the birth rate – modestly still, but they do – while substantially improving living conditions at home and increasingly limiting the reach of poverty.

As mentioned at the beginning, Hungary consolidated its family policies long before Poland (today dedicates 5% of GDP to them, and wants to end 2022 with 6.2%). At the end of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, cutting-edge measures for the time, such as fully paid maternity leave of 12 weeks for female workers, as well as the creation of a system of day care centers, the first of which was public in 1879 in Budapest. In 1891, children aged between three and six already attended a center of this type, on a mandatory basis.

During the inter-war period (1918-1945), aid did not undergo any major changes, and during the communist period (until 1989) maternity leave and periods of paid absence to care for the child at home were further expanded. In the 1990s, however, the system suffered important cuts (family spending went from 2.4% of GDP in 1994 to 1.9% in 1997) and many households were left without coverage. At that time, the fertility rate felt the effects of restrictions, and dropped from an already insufficient 1.66 children per woman to 1.37 in 1998 (the lowest point, 1.27, was reached in 2003).

But the wind changed again. Under the mandate of the conservative Fidesz party (from 2010 to the present), the country has re-emphasized families. Systemic aids maintained by governments of other ideals during the 2000s – important tax reductions from the third month of pregnancy, leave of up to two years to raise the child at home, monthly grants per child until the end of compulsory schooling (16 years ) etc. – were notably reinforced with other benefits.

The most recent were included in the Family Protection Plan, 2019, which supports more than 200,000 households. Under this plan, aid is granted for the purchase, construction or expansion of own properties (in 2020, we received 157,000 families with children). And there’s more: a subsidy equivalent to 6,280 euros is granted to large families for the purchase of a vehicle, paid leave is granted to grandparents to raise grandchildren, women who have at least four children etc.

Such family-friendly measures seem to have contributed to reducing the risk of poverty among those under 18 – from 30.6% in 2015 to 19.4% in 2020, according to the Eurostat – and, on top of that, they may be leaving an echo in the birth rate: from the 1.49 children per woman in 2019, it rose to 1.56 in 2020 and to 1.59 in 2021. government projection is to close the decade with the desired population replacement rate: 2.1.

Because in terms of demographics, as you can see, not everything is 100% mathematical. But if those above help pay the bill, the stork may be encouraged to pay the visit. Or to repeat it.

©2022 ACEPRENSA. Published with permission. original in Spanish.