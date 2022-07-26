See the dollar quote this Thursday (21). | Photo: Marcelo Andrade/Gazeta do Povo

O commercial dollar ended the trading session this Thursday (21) up 0.66%, quoted at R$ 5.497 on sale. This is the highest closing value recorded since January 24, when the US currency reached R$5.501. The result is a reflection of the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) that raised the interest rate for the 1st time since 2011. The increase was defined at 0.5 percentage point and raised the rate to zero, since the level was at -0 .5% in the last eight years. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 0.76%, to 99,033 points.