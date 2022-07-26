Region affected by the earthquake, in Mantúfar, Carchi province, July 26, 2022. | Photo: EFE/ Xavier Montalvo

The number of injured rose to eight and the number of houses affected to 124, after the earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale that had eight aftershocks in the province of Carchi, in Ecuador, border with Colombia. The information is from the National Service for Risk and Emergency Management (Sngre).

In a statement, the agency confirmed that the victims had nervous breakdowns, fractures, bruises and trauma. Among the buildings affected are educational centers, private properties and health units.

According to Sngre, the cantons of Tulcan, Montúfar, Espejo, Bolívar, San Pedro de Huaca and Mira were affected.