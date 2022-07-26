Fachin asks Bolsonaro for explanations. PT officializes Lula’s candidacy

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, Edson Fachin, gave President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) a period of five days to comment on the meeting with ambassadors in which he questioned the security of the electoral system. The measure is part of an action that calls for the removal of the meeting videos. This Thursday (21) the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, spoke about the matter for the first time. He defended electronic voting machines.

Lula is a candidate. The PT confirmed at a convention the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the presidency. After the event, the national president of the party, Gleisi Hoffmann, said that the legend goes in search of more parties to strengthen the coalition.

PL Convention. In search of platforms in the states, Bolsonaro has opted for pragmatism in dealing with governors. The PL convention, which will make his candidacy for reelection official, takes place on Sunday (24). Find out what the event should be like.

Politics, Economy and the World

fuel reduction. The federal government’s strategy to lower fuel prices affected the finances of states, which are dependent on ICMS collection. See how the accounts of these states are doing and also how the drop in the price of gasoline has affected the government’s assessment.

Companies on alert. A judgment at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) is scheduled for August 31, which may force companies to pay tens of billions of reais to the INSS in retroactive social security contributions. Understand what is under discussion.

spin around the world. The United States is investigating a possible Chinese espionage carried out through Huawei equipment. In China, the population suffers from a banking crisis that has confiscation in regional banks and disaster in the real estate sector.

Opinion of the Gazette

Mercosur and its dilemmas. The differences that have been undermining the common action of the Mercosur countries became even more evident in the meetings that took place throughout this week. But it is in the matter of commercial insertion that the differences deepen. Here’s an excerpt from the Gazette’s opinion:

It is essential that Mercosur continues to seek to increase foreign trade with other countries and blocs – which will even serve as a push for reforms that increase the competitiveness of the national product – at a speed that is acceptable to all.

What else do you need to know today

Impunity. If convicted, anesthesiologist prosecuted for rape can only stay 3 years in closed regime

bill. DPU sends study on decriminalization of theft by necessity to the Chamber of Deputies

Movie theater. Family Fun vs. Sealing: Why Minions Succeeded and Disney’s Lightyear Failed

Health. Constant stress in your professional life? How to identify burnout syndrome

Columns and articles

Be yourself. Today’s popular culture relentlessly invites young people to be themselves. But to what extent does it give them freedom to define themselves? This is what Juan Messeguer’s article discusses.

JR Guzzo points why Joe Biden dares to talk about our electoral system.

Lucio Vaz reveals how much did TSE travel around the world in search of support cost.

to inspire

black women investors. Starting next week, Brazil will have a platform of angel investors led by black women. Meet the Black Women Investment Network, or simply BlackWin.

