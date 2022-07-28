Fiesp’s president, Josué Gomes, articulates the entity’s movement for democracy. | Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) confirmed this Wednesday (27) that it will sign the manifesto in defense of democracy that is being prepared by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), called “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”.

The document is not the same headed by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP) entitled “Letter to Brazilians in defense of the democratic rule of law” released this Tuesday (26). The two texts are part of the movement that will take place on August 11, at USP.

Fiesp’s manifesto in defense of democracy and the electoral system intends to anticipate the acts of September 7th. “The Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN), within the scope of its internal governance, by majority, decided to subscribe to a document sent to the entity by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), entitled ‘In Defense of Democracy and Justice’ “, said Febraban in a note.